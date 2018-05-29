Limestone City Hosts PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Spring Open on Flagstick.com Players Tour

The Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston, Ontario, which celebrated its 100th Anniversary in 2017, played host to the Flagstick.com Players Tour on Monday, May 28.

PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone golf professionals from Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec played the Cataraqui course that has a lineage of designers tracing its way through Stanley Thompson, Dick Green, and, more recently, Doug Carrick.

Cataraqui members can be proud of their championship golf course. Only one professional matched the par of 70 on the day, but keep in mind that many of the professionals were venturing onto this course for the first time and it is early in the golf season for most of them.

Senior Division

Players in the Senior Division were first off the tee for this event and a newcomer to their ranks, Colin Orr from the Ottawa Athletic Club, posted a score of six-over-par, 76, to lead the way. He was followed by 2017 PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Senior Champion Steve Hall from Sand Point Golf Club and his score of 77. Tied for third place with scores of 78 were Prescott Golf Club’s Thom Miller, Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Dave Kalil and John Watson from Golf-O-Max.

PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone President Colin Orr was playing in his first senior event. Asked about the win, Colin replied, “Welcome to the 50 year-olds. It’s got its advantages I guess. I turned 50 on January 8th and that date is significant as I share my birthday with Elvis Presley. One of the reasons I wanted to play senior events this year is that I know the older guys better and I had a great day with Dave Kalil and Darrell Buchanan. I haven’t played a lot, maybe three games; but I did go down to Panama with a few of our OAC Members and got a few games in. My driver was working today and I made some crucial putts.”

Open Division

For the second time in three years Prescott Golf Club’s Bill Minkhorst was the winner of the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Spring Open with his fine score of even par. Close on his heels with scores of 1-over-par, 71, were 2017 Spring Open winner Graham Gunn from the White Sands Golf and Practice Center and Kingsway Park’s Michel Dagenais. Tied for fourth place with scores of 72 were Chris Barber from The Landings Golf Club and Smiths Falls Golf Club’s Dan McNeely.

When asked about his winning performance, Bill Minkhorst replied, “I put a new driver in play today. It was the Titleist 915 D4 from Titleist representative Gavin Corbeil. I kept the ball in play most of the day and my course management was on point. I avoided three putts all day and made a number of short putts. I’m lucky that Prescott is one of the courses that opens for play earlier in the year so I’ve had a chance to get a few games in. My game today was a little more fine tuned than other professionals who haven’t had the chance to get out and play.”

To a man, Ottawa Zone golf professionals were more than pleased with the Cataraqui experience. Not only was the golf course in great shape, they were also welcomed to the Club by pro shop and food & beverage staff. Many expressed an interest in having another shot at playing the course in the future.

Next up for the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone golf professionals on the Flagstick.com Players Tour is the Serge Giroux Classic on June 26th and then their Summer Open at Carleton Golf & Yacht Club on July 9th.

