PGA Show 2018 – VLOG #1 / ACCRA Golf Day

We are getting the PGA Show week of Vlogs started with a quick one. Today we attended the ACCRA Golf Shafts / True Temper Plus Golf Day at the Orange Tree Golf & Country Club in Dr. Phillips, Florida.

The day included testing some new products from the company, the FX 2.0 shafts and the RPG 400 Series shafts, along with some updates from True Temper Golf, who had a record year in 2017.

Enjoy the quick wrap of our day, a game with Canadian 8-time Long Drive Champion Lisa Longball Vlooswyk, and the start of another busy PGA Merchandise Show week in Orlando, Florida.