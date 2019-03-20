Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Announces Full 2019 Schedule; Adds Halifax Stop

A new event in the metropolitan Halifax region is a highlight of the 2019 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada schedule released today by the TOUR.

The HFX Celebrity Pro-Am, the first Mackenzie Tour event ever inside metropolitan Halifax (they previously had a Web.com Tour event) will be played July 15-21st at the Oakfield Golf & Country Club, not far from the Halifax Stanfield Airport. The Monday qualifying will be hosted by the Ashburn Golf Club for the tournament that will have Sports & Atlantic Entertainment (S|E|A) as the host organization.

S|E|A bills itself as Atlantic Canada’s #1 event production company and has previously hosted high profile sporting events like the 2019 U Sports Final 8 Basketball Championship, the FIBA World Championships, and many high-level Rugby events.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our host organizations, along with our great sponsors, we are pleased to announce the schedule for our seventh season,” said Mackenzie Tour President Jeff Monday in a prepared statement. “We look forward to the players taking advantage of the opportunity to advance their careers and are particularly excited to add an event in Atlantic Canada.”

“The club is thrilled to play host to this wonderful event, and our membership and community alike look forward to showcasing our championship golf course this summer to both the professional golfers and amateurs,” said Oakfield Golf & Country Club General Manager Eric Tobin. “I am confident this event will be one of the highlights of the season for the players and will be one they look forward to year after year.”

“We are thrilled to bring a PGA TOUR sanctioned golf event back to Nova Scotia this summer,” said Sports and Entertainment Atlantic President and Founder Derek Martin. “This is an exciting opportunity to bring a fun and entertaining Pro-Am concept to the Mackenzie Tour and showcase our wonderful East Coast hospitality.”

Seven Provinces

The HFX Celebrity Pro-Am is part of a 12-event Mackenzie Tour circuit for 2019.

The TOUR will begin play with the Freedom 55 Financial Open in Vancouver in late May and run through to the Freedom 55 Financial Championship to be held in London, Ontario in September. Along the way it will touch down in seven provinces. Ontario and British Columbia will host the most events, at three each.

Once again the top finisher on the TOUR’s Order of Merit will be full exempt on the Web.om Tour the following year (2020) with the 2nd to 5th finishers earning conditional status on that circuit.

There is also much to be gained for the players finishing inside the top 25 of the Order of Merit. An express ticket to the Final Stage of Web.com Tour qualifying is the reward for those finishing 2nd to 10th and those who end up in the 11th to 25th spots get a pass into the second stage of Web,com Tour qualifying.

The complete schedule:

Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada 2019 Schedule