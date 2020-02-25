What's New?

PGA TOUR Champions – Who Lands On The Tour In 2020-2022?

February 25, 2020 Scott MacLeod Tee Shots 0

Mike Weir (File Photo)

For players to become eligible to compete for PGA TOUR Champions events they must turn 50 years of age by the first competition round. If a player plays less than six tournaments in his first season of eligibility, he is considered a rookie the following season. Newcomers for 2020 with at least one PGA TOUR win include:

  • Ernie Els (October 17, 2019)
  • Tim Herron (February 6, 2020)
  • Jim Furyk (May 12, 2020)
  • Mike Weir (May 12, 2020)
  • K.J. Choi (May 19, 2020)
  • Phil Mickelson (June 16, 2020)

Upcoming rookie classes include:

  • 2021 – John Senden (April 20, 1971), Stuart Appleby (May 1, 1971), Robert Allenby (July 12, 1971), Padraig Harrington (August 31, 1971)
  • 2022 – David Duval (November 9, 1971), Brian Gay (December 14, 1971), Y.E. Yang (January 15, 1972), Justin Leonard (June 15, 1972), Notah Begay II (September 14, 1972)

