PGA TOUR Champions – Who Lands On The Tour In 2020-2022?

For players to become eligible to compete for PGA TOUR Champions events they must turn 50 years of age by the first competition round. If a player plays less than six tournaments in his first season of eligibility, he is considered a rookie the following season. Newcomers for 2020 with at least one PGA TOUR win include:

Ernie Els (October 17, 2019)

Tim Herron (February 6, 2020)

Jim Furyk (May 12, 2020)

Mike Weir (May 12, 2020)

K.J. Choi (May 19, 2020)

Phil Mickelson (June 16, 2020)

Upcoming rookie classes include: