PGA TOUR Champions – Who Lands On The Tour In 2020-2022?

For players to become eligible to compete for PGA TOUR Champions events they must turn 50 years of age by the first competition round. If a player plays less than six tournaments in his first season of eligibility, he is considered a rookie the following season. Newcomers for 2020 with at least one PGA TOUR win include:
- Ernie Els (October 17, 2019)
- Tim Herron (February 6, 2020)
- Jim Furyk (May 12, 2020)
- Mike Weir (May 12, 2020)
- K.J. Choi (May 19, 2020)
- Phil Mickelson (June 16, 2020)
Upcoming rookie classes include:
- 2021 – John Senden (April 20, 1971), Stuart Appleby (May 1, 1971), Robert Allenby (July 12, 1971), Padraig Harrington (August 31, 1971)
- 2022 – David Duval (November 9, 1971), Brian Gay (December 14, 1971), Y.E. Yang (January 15, 1972), Justin Leonard (June 15, 1972), Notah Begay II (September 14, 1972)