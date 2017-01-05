PGA TOUR Expands Tournament Broadcasts To Twitter

The PGA TOUR is continuing to grow its broadcast presence, making coverage of its tournaments across a wider variety of platforms.

After completing a successful test of live streaming during the opening rounds of the 2016 FedEx Cup playoffs, the TOUR has announced a larger collaboration with Twitter.

In 2017 more than 70 hours of tournament coverage will be offered for free from some 31 events. It will begin on January 19th at the CareerBuilder Challenge and run through the TOUR Championship.

The TOUR says that the coverage will normally consist of the first 60 to 90 minutes of the Thursday and Friday rounds. This will not be exclusive to Twitter, the coverage will be part of what is offered through the PGA TOUR LIVE Over-The-Top (OTT) subscription. Content that may be covered on that time period includes pre-game analysis, interviews, range coverage, and live competition from the first two holes of each day’s PGA TOUR LIVE Marquee Groups.

“The PGA TOUR continues to transform the experience for fans on Twitter, a place where golf conversation is happening live in real time every day,” said Anthony Noto, COO at Twitter. “Our collaboration with the PGA TOUR will provide fans all over the world access to watch live streaming PGA TOUR events on Twitter while following the conversation all on one screen.”

“Streaming PGA TOUR LIVE programming to Twitter’s global audience, as well as the millions of users who follow @PGATOUR and hundreds of PGA TOUR player accounts, will provide new and innovative ways for sports fans to engage with our premium OTT offering,” said Rick Anderson, Chief Media Officer of the PGA TOUR.

The live streams will be available globally to Twitter’s logged-in and logged-out audience on Twitter and connected devices and can be found at PGATourLive.twitter.com and on @PGATour.