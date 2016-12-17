PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Prevails In Inaugural Aruba Cup

They made a valiant effort but in the end the team from Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada failed to complete a big rally and fell to Team PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in the inaugural Aruba Cup.

The Mackenzie Tour squad was in trouble right from the start at these team matches contested over the Tierra del Sol Resort and Golf in Noord, Aruba. By the time the final day of competition arrived they faced a 8.5 to 1.5 deficit, nearly impossible to overcome, and the odds prevailed.

Although they came out strong by winning five of the first seven matches on Saturday, they were ultimately toppled by their rival squad to a tune of 13-7 for the three days.

“Our guys fought back and made it interesting. It was good golf, and it was fun to see. It’s unfortunate the way it ended, but we rallied back and I’m proud of how our team played,” said Mackenzie Tour captain Stephen Ames, who offered his congratulations to the Latinoamérica team and his counterpart Julian Etulain. “I watched a lot of their golf, and they made a lot of putts. My hat’s off to Captain Etulain and his team on a great victory.”

Player records for the week (Won-Lost-Halved):

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

Nate Lashley 1-1-1

Augusto Núñez 2-1-0

Samuel Del Val 2-0-1

Martin Trainer 3-0-0

Eric Steger 3-0-0

Andrés Echavarría 3-0-0

Seth Fair 1-1-1

Tom Whitney 2-1-0

Sebastián MacLean 2-1-0

Leandro Marelli 2-1-0

Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada

Dan McCarthy 1-2-0

Brock Mackenzie 0-2-1

Taylor Moore 1-2-0

Adam Cornelson 0-3-0

Paul Barjon 2-1-0

Austin Connelly 0-2-1

Max Rottluff 1-2-0

Michael Gligic 1-2-0

Ryan Williams 1-2-0

Corey Conners 0-2-1