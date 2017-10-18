PGA Tour Returns To Kentucky – Barbasol Championship On The Move

PGA TOUR golf will finally return to the state of Kentucky. The world’s top golf tour last visited in 1957-1959 when the Kentucky Derby Open was contested in Louisville. Today it was announced that the 2018 Barbasol Championship will be held in Nicholasville, just outside Lexington.

The announcement was made at the Keen Trace Golf Club which will play host to the tournament that has called Alabama home for the last three years. The first edition of the Kentucky version will take place on July 16-22, 2018.

“We are excited to bring the PGA TOUR and our players to Lexington in 2018,” said Andy Pazder, the TOUR’s Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer. “We have been looking for the right opportunity to return to the area as it has been 20 years since we last held a PGA TOUR Champions tournament in Lexington. With the Bluegrass Sports Commission as the tournament’s host organization and bd Global as the tournament operator, having a great facility in Champions and, of course, Barbasol as the title sponsor, we have a strong partnership in place that will make the 2018 Barbasol Championship a tremendous success.”

“Being selected as the latest PGA TOUR stop is a significant development, and we are excited to showcase the greatness of Kentucky to golf fans from around the world,” said Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

The tournament will carry a purse of $3.5 million and award 300 FedExCup points to the champion. Officials are looking to make the 2018 Barbasol Championship a regional celebration that showcases the Bluegrass State and area attractions, including its famous horse farms and distilleries.

Last July, Grayson Murray emerged from a Barbasol Championship field that included seven major championship winners to claim his first PGA TOUR victory.

with files from the PGA TOUR