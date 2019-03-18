PING Adds Another Brooke Henderson Putter To Gold Putter Vault

Another significant piece of Brooke Henderson golf memorabilia is now on display (although in a vault) at the PING Golf Headquarters.

The company, the equipment sponsor for the 21 year-old Canadian, shared on Monday that a new gold putter commemorating a special Henderson victory is now part of their amazing collection inside the PING gold putter vault at the company’s Headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

Henderson, in town for the LPGA Founders Cup, spent some time with the company over the last few days tweaking some equipment and doing some social media appearances.

She joined her sister and caddy Brittany for a photo with the gold plated edition of the Sigma G Craz E putter she used last year to win the 2018 CP Women’s Open, her 7th LPGA victory. She was the first Canadian to win the title since 1973.

It also marks yet another putters for the Smiths Falls, Ontario native in the vault, including a solid gold version of the model she used to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2016.

The Tradition

The PING gold putter tradition began in the 1970’s when Founder Karsten Solheim began awarding a gold-plated putter to every golfer who used a PING putter to win an event on a professional tour around the world. The putter was a copy of the putter the player used. Karsten also made a copy for himself, eventually prompting the creation of the PING Putter Vault. It now contains more than 2,500 putters.