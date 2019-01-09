PING Inks Agreement With Stewart Cink

After using irons from the company for years, Stewart Cink has progressed to a formal endorsement agreement with the company.

With the Sony Open in Hawaii about to start, PING announced that they had signed Cink, who is in the field this week.

The 2009 Open Champion and six-time PGA TOUR winner has amassed more than (USD) $37 million in career TOUR winnings and has competed for his country, the United States, on multiple occasions.

“Stewart has a long track record of success and overall consistency, evidenced by his wins, top 10s in majors, and the fact that he has competed on five U.S. Ryder Cup teams and in four Presidents Cups,” Solheim said. “He has instant credibility, and we know him well because he has played PING irons for many years. Our tour staff has been impressed by his professionalism and his knowledge of equipment. We’re delighted to be associated with Stewart.”

The 45 year-old Cink shows no signs of slowing down; he recorded three top five finishes on the PGA TOUR last season including a share of 2nd place at the Travelers Championship. He conveyed his thoughts on why a formal relationship with PING suits him at this point in his career.

“Coming over to PING and formalizing our relationship is a great fit for me,” Cink said. “I have relied on PING irons for years and the tour guys always go out of their way to take care of my equipment needs and make me feel at home. The clubs and all the new technology keep performing better and better. I’m proud to be playing PING clubs and working with people who are passionate about what they do.”

As part of a multi-year agreement, Cink will play a minimum of 11 PING clubs, including a driver and putter. His headwear will display PING on both sides and he’ll carry a PING Tour staff bag. This week he’ll rely on a G400 LST driver, G400 fairway woods, i25 irons (4-UW), and a Sigma 2 Arna putter.

Financial terms and the length of the agreement were not disclosed.

– Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

