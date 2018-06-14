Pizza Nova Tournament Raises Funds For Student Nutrition

Pizza Nova held its 23rd annual Charity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 5th at the Station Creek Golf course in Gormley, Ontario.

The result of the one-day event, which raised funds through sponsorships, raffles and silent auctions, was a donation of $51,542 created for the Student Nutrition Ontario program. It will be used to impact students directly by providing a healthy morning meal or snack at school for thousands of students.

To date Pizza Nova has raised $120,000 for the program. Their connect began in 2015 when the 55 year-old food chain started their “Coins For Breakfast” initiative when more than 140 Pizza Nova stores collected loose change through in-store donation boxes.

“Student Nutrition Ontario is a network of 14 charities that oversee the Ontario Student Nutrition Program. We support student success by offering nutritious foods and building supportive communities. We represent over one-million children age 3 to 18, who receive breakfast, a snack and sometimes lunch at school each day. We believe that no child deserves to go hungry and it is our mission to ensure that children are well fed and able to learn at school. Together we work with 4600 programs across Ontario and last year we served over 86,000,000 meals to students. It is only through the generous support of partners like Pizza Nova, that we are able to meet the needs of our program and communities” said Oriel Thomson, Partnership & Resource Development Manager of Student Nutrition Ontario.