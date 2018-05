The second event of the 2018 PJGT (Play Junior Golf Tour) season played out on Saturday, May 26 at the Greyhawk Golf Club just east of Ottawa.

More than seventy young golfers enjoyed the day on the ClubLink property, with an extra special highlight for one player.

On the 11th hole, Adam Brown recorded the first ever ace in Tour history. Congratulations Adam on your accomplishment.

The champions for tournament were:

For compete scoring see this link: burchell_obrien_final_scoring