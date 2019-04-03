Play Junior Golf Tour Announces 2019 Schedule

The complete schedule for the Eastern Ontario-based Play Junior Golf Tour has been released. It includes events for both divisions, Ottawa (Ottawa Valley & Seaway) and St. Lawrence (Kingston, Quinte). In total there are twenty events on the calendar for 2019.
The Ottawa schedule will kick off at Rideau View Golf Club on May 19 and end on August 21st at eQuinelle.
PJGT Ottawa
- May 19 Rideau View GC
- May 26 Cornwall G&CC
- June 28 Carleton G&YC
- July 5 Prescott GC
- July 9 Brockville CC
- July 22 Cedarhill GC
- Aug. 1 Upper Canada GC
- Aug. 7 Smith Falls G&CC
- Aug. 12 Kanata GC
- Aug. 21 eQuinelle GC
The St. Lawrence division schedule begins on June 28 at the Amherstview Golf Club and concludes on August 19th at the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club.
PJGT St. Lawrence
- June 28 Amherstview GC
- July 3 The Landings GC
- July 11 Bay of Quinte GC
- July 14 Black Bear Ridge GC
- July 17 Loyalist GC
- July 24 Briar Fox GC
- July 31 Smugglers Glen GC
- August 6 Trillium Wood GC
- August 14 Napanee GC
- August 19 Cataraqui G&CC