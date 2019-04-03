Play Junior Golf Tour Announces 2019 Schedule

The complete schedule for the Eastern Ontario-based Play Junior Golf Tour has been released. It includes events for both divisions, Ottawa (Ottawa Valley & Seaway) and St. Lawrence (Kingston, Quinte). In total there are twenty events on the calendar for 2019.

The Ottawa schedule will kick off at Rideau View Golf Club on May 19 and end on August 21st at eQuinelle.

PJGT Ottawa

May 19 Rideau View GC

May 26 Cornwall G&CC

June 28 Carleton G&YC

July 5 Prescott GC

July 9 Brockville CC

July 22 Cedarhill GC

Aug. 1 Upper Canada GC

Aug. 7 Smith Falls G&CC

Aug. 12 Kanata GC

Aug. 21 eQuinelle GC



The St. Lawrence division schedule begins on June 28 at the Amherstview Golf Club and concludes on August 19th at the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club.

PJGT St. Lawrence