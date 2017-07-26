What's New?

Plasse Holds His Lead at the 2017 Quebec Amateur at Eagle Creek

Marc-Olivier Plasse (Photo: Joe McLean)

Round three of the Golf Quebec Amateur is in the books without all the drama that occurred because of the weather in the first two rounds at ClubLink’s Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario.

Head rules official Jim Davidson estimated that he had about 5-10 minutes of daylight left after the final group putted out on the eighteenth green to complete round two on Tuesday evening.

The weather actually co-operated today and after all the moisture on Monday, the greens were ripe for the taking. Double-cut and rolled, they were accepting well placed shots and well-rolled putts were dropping.

Out of the 71 players who teed off in round three, thirteen were able to shoot par or better.

Rivermead’s Julien Sale recorded the low score in round three with his 6-under-par round of 66. His round was fairly ho hum on the front at even par with two birdies and two bogies. He caught fire on the back nine with 5 birdies, 1 eagle and a bogie for his score of 30.

When asked about today’s round, Julien responded – “On the front nine, I didn’t make many putts and on the back birdies just kept coming along with an eagle on the eighteenth hole.”

Kanawaki’s Marc-Olivier Plasse and Royal Ottawa’s Simon Desjardins each shot five-under-par rounds of 67 to tie for second low score in round three.

With his score of 67 giving him a three round total score of 206 or 10 under par, Marc-Olivier Plasse from the Kanawaki Golf Club was able to hold his Round 2 lead heading in to the final round of the Golf Quebec Amateur Championship on Thursday. Marc-Olivier is no stranger to the lead in this year’s Golf Quebec Provincial Championships as he finished in a tie for second in the Duke of Kent and he finished alone in second place at the Alexander of Tunis.

“I like the course”, said Marc-Olivier after round three. “I caddied for my buddy at the Canadian Amateur last year, so I already knew it pretty well. It’s challenging and there are plenty of options off the tee and it fits my eye.”

Playing in the same group today with Marc-Olivier was Christopher Vandette from the Summerlea Golf & Country Club who shot a 68 to finish the first three rounds with his total score of 7-under par 209. One stroke back with his third round score of 66 is Julien Sale from the Rivermead Golf Club who recently finished in a tie for third place in the Alexander of Tunis.

Marc-Olivier Plasse, Christopher Vandette and Julien Sale will play together in the final group on Thursday at 11:40, the final day of the Golf Quebec Amateur Championship at Eagle Creek.

Jake Bryson (77-68-70-215) and Patrick Goodhue (70-75-70-215), both from Eagle Creek, are playing in the penultimate group along with William Duquette (76-65-74) from Laval-sur-le-Lac Golf Club at 11:30. Tied for 7th place and playing in the third last group at 11:20 is Simon Desjardins (77-72-67-216) from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club.

If you have the time, come out to Eagle Creek on Thursday and watch some of the better amateur golfers in Eastern Ontario and Quebec. Spectators are welcome and these amateur golfers in the field deserve a look.

Full Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Marc-Olivier Plasse  Kanawaki -5 F -10 71 68 67 206
2 Christopher Vandette  Summerlea G&CC -4 F -7 73 68 68 209
3 Julien Sale  Rivermead GC -6 F -6 74 70 66 210
T4 Jake Bryson  Eagle Creek GC -2 F -1 77 68 70 215
T4 Patrick Goodhue  Eagle Creek GC -2 F -1 70 75 70 215
T4 William Duquette  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +2 F -1 76 65 74 215
T7 Simon Desjardins  The Royal Ottawa GC -5 F E 77 72 67 216
T7 Étienne Papineau  Pinegrove -4 F E 76 72 68 216
T7 Étienne Brault  Pinegrove -2 F E 72 74 70 216
10 Charles-David Trepanier  Lorette -1 F +1 75 71 71 217
T11 Philip Morgan  Beaconsfield -1 F +3 73 75 71 219
T11 Charles-Éric Belanger  Royal Quebec GC -1 F +3 76 72 71 219
T11 Laurent Desmarchais  Vallée du Richelieu +2 F +3 73 72 74 219
T11 Benjamin Perron  St-Georges GC +4 F +3 75 68 76 219
T15 Hugues Legault  Summerlea G&CC -3 F +4 75 76 69 220
T15 Cullen Chung  Royal Montreal GC +2 F +4 77 69 74 220
T17 Louis-Francois Charpentier  Knowlton E F +5 77 72 72 221
T17 Olivier Ménard  Whitlock G&CC +4 F +5 74 71 76 221
T19 Mark Coldham  Ottawa Hunt & GC E F +6 78 72 72 222
T19 Sébastien Levasseur  Godefroy +2 F +6 74 74 74 222
T19 Antoine Beaupre-Vachon  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +7 F +6 72 71 79 222
T22 William Comeau  Summerlea G&CC +1 F +7 79 71 73 223
T22 Stephen Layne  St. Raphael GC +2 F +7 77 72 74 223
T22 Cédric Laverdure  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +4 F +7 72 75 76 223
T22 Félix Normand  Beloeil +6 F +7 70 75 78 223
T22 Philip Isabelle  Vallée du Richelieu +6 F +7 71 74 78 223
T22 Dwight Reinhart  Eagle Creek GC +9 F +7 74 68 81 223
T28 Danny Turbide  Royal Quebec GC +2 F +8 77 73 74 224
T28 Warren Sellors  Windmill Heights +2 F +8 75 75 74 224
T28 Nicholas Workun  Camelot G & CC +4 F +8 72 76 76 224
T28 Ryan Mitchell  Royal Montreal GC +6 F +8 74 72 78 224
T32 Loick Laramée  Lévis +4 F +9 76 73 76 225
T32 Raphael Lapierre-Messier  Pinegrove +5 F +9 79 69 77 225
T34 Nolan Windsor  The Royal Ottawa GC +1 F +10 81 72 73 226
T34 James Parsons  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +2 F +10 79 73 74 226
T34 Olivier Arsenault  Val des Lacs GC +3 F +10 75 76 75 226
T34 Anthony Brodeur  Balmoral +6 F +10 73 75 78 226
T38 Brendan Smith  Dufferin Heights +4 F +11 76 75 76 227
T38 Jérôme Gaudreault  Lorette +5 F +11 77 73 77 227
T38 Jeffrey Lebeau  Milby +5 F +11 78 72 77 227
T38 Brandon White  Camelot G & CC +6 F +11 71 78 78 227
T42 Jeremy Proteau  Hawkesbury Golf & Curling E F +12 83 73 72 228
T42 Gabriel Massé-Barbeau  Continental GC +4 F +12 74 78 76 228
T42 Olivier Daneau  Continental GC +8 F +12 73 75 80 228
T42 Allen McGee  Stittsville Golf Course +9 F +12 77 70 81 228
T46 Ryan Sevigny  Eagle Creek GC +3 F +13 79 75 75 229
T46 Dany Munger  Tecumseh +3 F +13 77 77 75 229
T46 Zachary Wylie  Kanata G&CC +5 F +13 77 75 77 229
T49 Chris Henri  Royal Montreal GC +3 F +14 78 77 75 230
T49 Kurtis Barkley  Cedar Glen GC +5 F +14 81 72 77 230
T49 Jean-Francois Guillot  Kingsway Park +11 F +14 76 71 83 230
T52 Max Dragon  The Royal Ottawa GC +6 F +15 78 75 78 231
T52 Emile Provost  BlainvillierGC +6 F +15 81 72 78 231
T52 Quinn Arial  Camelot G & CC +9 F +15 75 75 81 231
T52 Nicholas Brisebois  Eagle Creek GC +10 F +15 75 74 82 231
T52 Jared Coyle  Carleton Golf & Yacht +12 F +15 73 74 84 231
T57 Michel Daneau  Continental GC +5 F +17 77 79 77 233
T57 Ryan Galbraith  Elm Ridge CC +7 F +17 77 77 79 233
T57 Adam Poulin  St-Georges GC +7 F +17 79 75 79 233
T57 Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit  Rivermead GC +9 F +17 78 74 81 233
T57 Martin Carré  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +11 F +17 72 78 83 233
T62 Frédéric Rousseau  Vallée du Richelieu +6 F +18 81 75 78 234
T62 Angie Ethier  Boucherville +7 F +18 78 77 79 234
T62 Massimo Roch  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +7 F +18 82 73 79 234
T62 Maxime Marengère  Rivermead GC +12 F +18 74 76 84 234
66 Alexis Chabot  Pinegrove +11 F +19 78 74 83 235
67 Shawn Oliver  The Royal Ottawa GC +12 F +20 79 73 84 236
68 Ghyslain Allard  Drummond St-Majorique +9 F +21 78 78 81 237
69 Mathieu Bellemare  Lorette +12 F +24 77 79 84 240

