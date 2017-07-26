Plasse Holds His Lead at the 2017 Quebec Amateur at Eagle Creek

Round three of the Golf Quebec Amateur is in the books without all the drama that occurred because of the weather in the first two rounds at ClubLink’s Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario.

Head rules official Jim Davidson estimated that he had about 5-10 minutes of daylight left after the final group putted out on the eighteenth green to complete round two on Tuesday evening.

The weather actually co-operated today and after all the moisture on Monday, the greens were ripe for the taking. Double-cut and rolled, they were accepting well placed shots and well-rolled putts were dropping.

Out of the 71 players who teed off in round three, thirteen were able to shoot par or better.

Rivermead’s Julien Sale recorded the low score in round three with his 6-under-par round of 66. His round was fairly ho hum on the front at even par with two birdies and two bogies. He caught fire on the back nine with 5 birdies, 1 eagle and a bogie for his score of 30.

When asked about today’s round, Julien responded – “On the front nine, I didn’t make many putts and on the back birdies just kept coming along with an eagle on the eighteenth hole.”

Kanawaki’s Marc-Olivier Plasse and Royal Ottawa’s Simon Desjardins each shot five-under-par rounds of 67 to tie for second low score in round three.

With his score of 67 giving him a three round total score of 206 or 10 under par, Marc-Olivier Plasse from the Kanawaki Golf Club was able to hold his Round 2 lead heading in to the final round of the Golf Quebec Amateur Championship on Thursday. Marc-Olivier is no stranger to the lead in this year’s Golf Quebec Provincial Championships as he finished in a tie for second in the Duke of Kent and he finished alone in second place at the Alexander of Tunis.

“I like the course”, said Marc-Olivier after round three. “I caddied for my buddy at the Canadian Amateur last year, so I already knew it pretty well. It’s challenging and there are plenty of options off the tee and it fits my eye.”

Playing in the same group today with Marc-Olivier was Christopher Vandette from the Summerlea Golf & Country Club who shot a 68 to finish the first three rounds with his total score of 7-under par 209. One stroke back with his third round score of 66 is Julien Sale from the Rivermead Golf Club who recently finished in a tie for third place in the Alexander of Tunis.

Marc-Olivier Plasse, Christopher Vandette and Julien Sale will play together in the final group on Thursday at 11:40, the final day of the Golf Quebec Amateur Championship at Eagle Creek.

Jake Bryson (77-68-70-215) and Patrick Goodhue (70-75-70-215), both from Eagle Creek, are playing in the penultimate group along with William Duquette (76-65-74) from Laval-sur-le-Lac Golf Club at 11:30. Tied for 7th place and playing in the third last group at 11:20 is Simon Desjardins (77-72-67-216) from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club.

If you have the time, come out to Eagle Creek on Thursday and watch some of the better amateur golfers in Eastern Ontario and Quebec. Spectators are welcome and these amateur golfers in the field deserve a look.

Full Leaderboard