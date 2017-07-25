What's New?

Plasse Leads 2017 Golf Quebec Amateur Championship at Eagle Creek

The Quebec Amateur Championship began with its first event in 1909 and G.A. Hutton from Beaconsfield was the winner of his first of four Quebec Golf titles. Except for the war years of 1915-1918 and 1941-1945, competition has been fierce between amateur golfers seeking the opportunity to hoist the Outremont Trophy and possibly win a spot on the Quebec Willingdon Cup Team in Canadian Interprovincial Team competition.

Ottawa Valley Golf Association Club’s have hosted the Quebec Amateur Championship 9 times since its inception at Royal Ottawa (1927 & 1974), Rivermead (1953), Ottawa Hunt (1964 & 1968), Hylands (1990), Rideau View (2001), Camelot (2006) and Eagle Creek this year. Ottawa area golfers have won the Quebec Amateur Championship on only 3 of the 9 times the championship has been held in the Ottawa area.

Local players who have lifted the Outremont Trophy include Chaudiere’s (now Chateau Cartier) Frank Corrigan (1938), Chaudiere’s Don Davidson (1963 & 1969), Rivermead’s Andy Nezan (1964 & 1965), Pine View’s Don Rioux (1968), Chaudiere’s Greg Olson (1982), Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s John Haime (1985), Rideau View’s Lee Curry (2001) and Royal Ottawa’s Marc-Etienne Bussieres (2009).

Many of the top amateur golfers in Eastern Ontario and Quebec played a practice round at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario over the July 22-23 weekend. They faced a golf course that had just dried out after the continual rain that has plagued the Ottawa area over the past few weeks and indeed most of the summer.

On Monday, July 24, the first day of competition, the sky opened up and almost 80 millimetres of rain found its way to the Eagle Creek golf course, forcing a lengthy delay and almost half the field had to complete their rounds of golf on Tuesday morning. This forced a delay in the start of the second round of the Amateur Championship.

The first two days of competition in the Golf Quebec Men’s Amateur Championship at Eagle Creek Golf Club have been completed and a total of 71 players have made the cut to advance to the third round on Wednesday, July 25th.

Leading the field is Kanawaki’s Marc-Olivier Plasse (71-68-139) followed by Summerlea’s Christopher  Vandette (73-68-141), Laval-sur-le-Lac’s William Duquette (76-65-141), Eagle Creek’s Dwight Reinhart (74-68- 142), Laval-sur-le-Lac’s Antoine Beaupre-Vachon (72-71-143) and St. Georges Benjamin Perron (75-68-143).

Local competitors who made the cut to the third round with their two-round scores on the par 72 course are Rivermead’s Julien Sale (144), Eagle Creek’s Patrick Goodhue (145), Eagle Creek’s Jake Bryson (145), Carleton Golf & Yacht’s Jared Coyle (147), Kingsway Park’s Jean-Francois Guillot (147), Stittsville GC’s Allen McGee (147), Camelot’s Nicholas Workun (148), Royal Ottawa’s Simon Desjardins (149), Eagle Creek’s Nicholas Brisebois (149), Camelot’s Brandon White (149), Ottawa Hunt’s Mark Coldham (150), Rivermead’s Maxime Marangere (150), Camelot’s Quinn Arial (150), Kanata’s Zachary Wylie (152), Carleton Place’s James Parsons (152), Rivermead’s Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit (152), Royal Ottawa’s Shawn Oliver (152), Royal Ottawa’s Nolan Windsor (153), Cedar Glen’s Kurtis Barkley (153), Royal Ottawa’s Max Dragon (153), Eagle Creek’s Ryan Sevigny (154) and Tecumseh’s Dany Munger (154).

Only time will tell if a local golfer will win the title of 2017 Golf Quebec Amateur Champion and that will be at the conclusion of play on Thursday at ClubLink’s Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Marc-Olivier Plasse  Kanawaki -4 F -5 71 68 139
T2 Christopher Vandette  Summerlea G&CC -4 F -3 73 68 141
T2 William Duquette  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club -7 F -3 76 65 141
4 Dwight Reinhart  Eagle Creek GC -4 F -2 74 68 142
T5 Antoine Beaupre-Vachon  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club -1 F -1 72 71 143
T5 Benjamin Perron  St-Georges GC -4 F -1 75 68 143
7 Julien Sale  Rivermead GC -2 F E 74 70 144
T8 Patrick Goodhue  Eagle Creek GC +3 F +1 70 75 145
T8 Olivier Ménard  Whitlock G&CC -1 F +1 74 71 145
T8 Félix Normand  Beloeil +3 F +1 70 75 145
T8 Laurent Desmarchais  Vallée du Richelieu E F +1 73 72 145
T8 Philip Isabelle  Vallée du Richelieu +2 F +1 71 74 145
T8 Jake Bryson  Eagle Creek GC -4 F +1 77 68 145
T14 Étienne Brault  Pinegrove +2 F +2 72 74 146
T14 Cullen Chung  Royal Montreal GC -3 F +2 77 69 146
T14 Ryan Mitchell  Royal Montreal GC E F +2 74 72 146
T14 Charles-David Trepanier  Lorette -1 F +2 75 71 146
T18 Jared Coyle  Carleton Golf & Yacht +2 F +3 73 74 147
T18 Jean-Francois Guillot  Kingsway Park -1 F +3 76 71 147
T18 Cédric Laverdure  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +3 F +3 72 75 147
T18 Allen McGee  Stittsville Golf Course -2 F +3 77 70 147
T22 Anthony Brodeur  Balmoral +3 F +4 73 75 148
T22 Olivier Daneau  Continental GC +3 F +4 73 75 148
T22 Sébastien Levasseur  Godefroy +2 F +4 74 74 148
T22 Étienne Papineau  Pinegrove E F +4 76 72 148
T22 Raphael Lapierre-Messier  Pinegrove -3 F +4 79 69 148
T22 Charles-Éric Belanger  Royal Quebec GC E F +4 76 72 148
T22 Philip Morgan  Beaconsfield +3 F +4 73 75 148
T22 Nicholas Workun  Camelot G & CC +4 F +4 72 76 148
T30 Stephen Layne  St. Raphael GC E F +5 77 72 149
T30 Simon Desjardins  The Royal Ottawa GC E F +5 77 72 149
T30 Loick Laramée  Lévis +1 F +5 76 73 149
T30 Louis-Francois Charpentier  Knowlton E F +5 77 72 149
T30 Nicholas Brisebois  Eagle Creek GC +2 F +5 75 74 149
T30 Brandon White  Camelot G & CC +6 F +5 71 78 149
T36 Warren Sellors  Windmill Heights +3 F +6 75 75 150
T36 Jérôme Gaudreault  Lorette +1 F +6 77 73 150
T36 Jeffrey Lebeau  Milby E F +6 78 72 150
T36 Danny Turbide  Royal Quebec GC +1 F +6 77 73 150
T36 Mark Coldham  Ottawa Hunt & GC E F +6 78 72 150
T36 Anthony Duhamel  Rosemère -1 F +6 79 71 150
T36 William Comeau  Summerlea G&CC -1 F +6 79 71 150
T36 Maxime Marengère  Rivermead GC +4 F +6 74 76 150
T36 Quinn Arial  Camelot G & CC +3 F +6 75 75 150
T36 Martin Carré  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +6 F +6 72 78 150
T46 Brendan Smith  Dufferin Heights +3 F +7 76 75 151
T46 Olivier Arsenault  Val des Lacs GC +4 F +7 75 76 151
T46 Hugues Legault  Summerlea G&CC +4 F +7 75 76 151
T49 Zachary Wylie  Kanata G&CC +3 F +8 77 75 152
T49 James Parsons  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +1 F +8 79 73 152
T49 Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit  Rivermead GC +2 F +8 78 74 152
T49 Gabriel Massé-Barbeau  Continental GC +6 F +8 74 78 152
T49 Shawn Oliver  The Royal Ottawa GC +1 F +8 79 73 152
T49 Alexis Chabot  Pinegrove +2 F +8 78 74 152
T55 Emile Provost  BlainvillierGC E F +9 81 72 153
T55 Sébastien Lefebvre  Hemmingford S&CC +1 F +9 80 73 153
T55 Nolan Windsor  The Royal Ottawa GC E F +9 81 72 153
T55 Kurtis Barkley  Cedar Glen GC E F +9 81 72 153
T55 Max Dragon  The Royal Ottawa GC +3 F +9 78 75 153
T60 Adam Poulin  St-Georges GC +3 F +10 79 75 154
T60 Ryan Sevigny  Eagle Creek GC +3 F +10 79 75 154
T60 Ryan Galbraith  Elm Ridge CC +5 F +10 77 77 154
T60 Dany Munger  Tecumseh +5 F +10 77 77 154
T64 Angie Ethier  Boucherville +5 F +11 78 77 155
T64 Chris Henri  Royal Montreal GC +5 F +11 78 77 155
T64 Massimo Roch  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +1 F +11 82 73 155
T67 Ghyslain Allard  Drummond St-Majorique +6 F +12 78 78 156
T67 Frédéric Rousseau  Vallée du Richelieu +3 F +12 81 75 156
T67 Mathieu Bellemare  Lorette +7 F +12 77 79 156
T67 Jeremy Proteau  Hawkesbury Golf & Curling +1 F +12 83 73 156
T67 Michel Daneau  Continental GC +7 F +12 77 79 156
Did not finish
MC Jason Allen  Hylands Golf Club +7 F +13 78 79 157
MC Alexandre Lefebvre  Camelot G & CC +4 F +13 81 76 157
MC Mark Swansburg  Pembroke +8 F +14 78 80 158
MC Étienne Lesieur  Cap-Rouge +15 F +14 71 87 158
MC Mitchell Dale  Carleton Golf & Yacht +7 F +15 80 79 159
MC Ian Moffatt St-Onge  Milby +12 F +15 75 84 159
MC Jean-Michel Paré  Victoriaville +5 F +15 82 77 159
MC Julien Blouin  Royal Quebec GC +8 F +15 79 80 159
MC Jonathan Galbraith  Elm Ridge CC +4 F +15 83 76 159
MC Victor Blier  Vallée du Richelieu +9 F +16 79 81 160
MC Marc-Olivier Amnotte  Mirage GC +8 F +16 80 80 160
MC Normand Martel  Beloeil +6 F +16 82 78 160
MC Emile Ménard  Pinegrove +6 F +16 82 78 160
MC William Lecky  Cornwall +9 F +16 79 81 160
MC Brandon St. Louis  Upper Canada GC +5 F +16 83 77 160
MC Jean-Sebastien Vachon  Beauce +9 F +16 79 81 160
MC Joel Fitleberg  Windmill Heights +8 F +16 80 80 160
MC Éric Girard  Ki-8-Eb +10 F +17 79 82 161
MC Michaël Harvey  Royal Quebec GC +8 F +17 81 80 161
MC Victor Grondin  Knowlton +8 F +18 82 80 162
MC Levi Neeson  Kanata G&CC +10 F +18 80 82 162
MC Éric Paquin  Ki-8-Eb +5 F +18 85 77 162
MC Junior Dauphinais  Vallée du Richelieu +5 F +19 86 77 163
MC Maxime Lalonde  Hawkesbury Golf & Curling +13 F +19 78 85 163
MC Erik Lachance  GreyHawk GC +5 F +20 87 77 164
MC Al Costello  Lombard Glen G&CC +11 F +20 81 83 164
MC Phillipe Lynch  Beaconsfield +9 F +20 83 81 164
MC Nikolai Tolstoy  Rivermead GC +11 F +21 82 83 165
MC Sylvain Harvey  Alpin +13 F +21 80 85 165
MC Félix Grégoire  Continental GC +10 F +22 84 82 166
MC Doug Eccles  Royal Montreal GC +8 F +22 86 80 166
MC Louis Pelletier  Lorette +6 F +22 88 78 166
MC Thomas Vallières  Victoriaville +8 F +24 88 80 168
MC Nicholas Yawney  Public Player +17 F +25 80 89 169
MC Stéphane Bergeron  Quatre-Domaines GC +14 F +26 84 86 170
MC Anthony Jacques  Chateau Bromont +10 F +26 88 82 170
MC Alain Dufresne  Islesmere GC +14 F +26 84 86 170
MC Kasper Huszcz  Emerald Links G&CC +16 F +27 83 88 171
MC Alexander Rodriguez  Pine View GC +8 F +28 92 80 172
MC Alexander Brisebois  Kanata G&CC +5 F +29 96 77 173
MC Matthew Delorme  Knowlton +15 F +29 86 87 173
MC Jean-Philippe Prémont  Lévis +13 F +29 88 85 173
MC Gérard Auclair  Napierville +15 F +30 87 87 174
MC Anthony Richard  Royal Quebec GC +19 F +32 85 91 176
MC Raphael Chabot  Victoriaville +8 F +33 97 80 177
MC Maxime Chabot  Victoriaville +16 F +37 93 88 181
MC William Fecteau-Gilbert  St-Georges GC +26 F +49 95 98 193
WD Adam Langis  Carleton Golf & Yacht +11 47 47
WD Alexandre Morin  Tecumseh +2 9 +15 85 38 123
WD Marc Beauvais  Sand Point GC +12 7 +40 100 41 141
WD Carl St-Arnaud  Ki-8-Eb
WD Kyle Bryden  GreyHawk GC
WD Thomas Westfall  Camelot G & CC
WD Jean-Sébastien Bonin  St. Raphael GC
WD André Jetté  Pinegrove
DQ Joey Fraser  St. Raphael GC
DQ Marco Comeau  Whitlock G&CC

