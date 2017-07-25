Plasse Leads 2017 Golf Quebec Amateur Championship at Eagle Creek

The Quebec Amateur Championship began with its first event in 1909 and G.A. Hutton from Beaconsfield was the winner of his first of four Quebec Golf titles. Except for the war years of 1915-1918 and 1941-1945, competition has been fierce between amateur golfers seeking the opportunity to hoist the Outremont Trophy and possibly win a spot on the Quebec Willingdon Cup Team in Canadian Interprovincial Team competition.

Ottawa Valley Golf Association Club’s have hosted the Quebec Amateur Championship 9 times since its inception at Royal Ottawa (1927 & 1974), Rivermead (1953), Ottawa Hunt (1964 & 1968), Hylands (1990), Rideau View (2001), Camelot (2006) and Eagle Creek this year. Ottawa area golfers have won the Quebec Amateur Championship on only 3 of the 9 times the championship has been held in the Ottawa area.

Local players who have lifted the Outremont Trophy include Chaudiere’s (now Chateau Cartier) Frank Corrigan (1938), Chaudiere’s Don Davidson (1963 & 1969), Rivermead’s Andy Nezan (1964 & 1965), Pine View’s Don Rioux (1968), Chaudiere’s Greg Olson (1982), Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s John Haime (1985), Rideau View’s Lee Curry (2001) and Royal Ottawa’s Marc-Etienne Bussieres (2009).

Many of the top amateur golfers in Eastern Ontario and Quebec played a practice round at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario over the July 22-23 weekend. They faced a golf course that had just dried out after the continual rain that has plagued the Ottawa area over the past few weeks and indeed most of the summer.

On Monday, July 24, the first day of competition, the sky opened up and almost 80 millimetres of rain found its way to the Eagle Creek golf course, forcing a lengthy delay and almost half the field had to complete their rounds of golf on Tuesday morning. This forced a delay in the start of the second round of the Amateur Championship.

The first two days of competition in the Golf Quebec Men’s Amateur Championship at Eagle Creek Golf Club have been completed and a total of 71 players have made the cut to advance to the third round on Wednesday, July 25th.

Leading the field is Kanawaki’s Marc-Olivier Plasse (71-68-139) followed by Summerlea’s Christopher Vandette (73-68-141), Laval-sur-le-Lac’s William Duquette (76-65-141), Eagle Creek’s Dwight Reinhart (74-68- 142), Laval-sur-le-Lac’s Antoine Beaupre-Vachon (72-71-143) and St. Georges Benjamin Perron (75-68-143).

Local competitors who made the cut to the third round with their two-round scores on the par 72 course are Rivermead’s Julien Sale (144), Eagle Creek’s Patrick Goodhue (145), Eagle Creek’s Jake Bryson (145), Carleton Golf & Yacht’s Jared Coyle (147), Kingsway Park’s Jean-Francois Guillot (147), Stittsville GC’s Allen McGee (147), Camelot’s Nicholas Workun (148), Royal Ottawa’s Simon Desjardins (149), Eagle Creek’s Nicholas Brisebois (149), Camelot’s Brandon White (149), Ottawa Hunt’s Mark Coldham (150), Rivermead’s Maxime Marangere (150), Camelot’s Quinn Arial (150), Kanata’s Zachary Wylie (152), Carleton Place’s James Parsons (152), Rivermead’s Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit (152), Royal Ottawa’s Shawn Oliver (152), Royal Ottawa’s Nolan Windsor (153), Cedar Glen’s Kurtis Barkley (153), Royal Ottawa’s Max Dragon (153), Eagle Creek’s Ryan Sevigny (154) and Tecumseh’s Dany Munger (154).

Only time will tell if a local golfer will win the title of 2017 Golf Quebec Amateur Champion and that will be at the conclusion of play on Thursday at ClubLink’s Eagle Creek Golf Club.