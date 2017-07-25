Plasse Leads 2017 Golf Quebec Amateur Championship at Eagle Creek

The Quebec Amateur Championship began with its first event in 1909 and G.A. Hutton from Beaconsfield was the winner of his first of four Quebec Golf titles. Except for the war years of 1915-1918 and 1941-1945, competition has been fierce between amateur golfers seeking the opportunity to hoist the Outremont Trophy and possibly win a spot on the Quebec Willingdon Cup Team in Canadian Interprovincial Team competition.
Ottawa Valley Golf Association Club’s have hosted the Quebec Amateur Championship 9 times since its inception at Royal Ottawa (1927 & 1974), Rivermead (1953), Ottawa Hunt (1964 & 1968), Hylands (1990), Rideau View (2001), Camelot (2006) and Eagle Creek this year. Ottawa area golfers have won the Quebec Amateur Championship on only 3 of the 9 times the championship has been held in the Ottawa area.
Local players who have lifted the Outremont Trophy include Chaudiere’s (now Chateau Cartier) Frank Corrigan (1938), Chaudiere’s Don Davidson (1963 & 1969), Rivermead’s Andy Nezan (1964 & 1965), Pine View’s Don Rioux (1968), Chaudiere’s Greg Olson (1982), Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s John Haime (1985), Rideau View’s Lee Curry (2001) and Royal Ottawa’s Marc-Etienne Bussieres (2009).
Many of the top amateur golfers in Eastern Ontario and Quebec played a practice round at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario over the July 22-23 weekend. They faced a golf course that had just dried out after the continual rain that has plagued the Ottawa area over the past few weeks and indeed most of the summer.
On Monday, July 24, the first day of competition, the sky opened up and almost 80 millimetres of rain found its way to the Eagle Creek golf course, forcing a lengthy delay and almost half the field had to complete their rounds of golf on Tuesday morning. This forced a delay in the start of the second round of the Amateur Championship.
The first two days of competition in the Golf Quebec Men’s Amateur Championship at Eagle Creek Golf Club have been completed and a total of 71 players have made the cut to advance to the third round on Wednesday, July 25th.
Leading the field is Kanawaki’s Marc-Olivier Plasse (71-68-139) followed by Summerlea’s Christopher Vandette (73-68-141), Laval-sur-le-Lac’s William Duquette (76-65-141), Eagle Creek’s Dwight Reinhart (74-68- 142), Laval-sur-le-Lac’s Antoine Beaupre-Vachon (72-71-143) and St. Georges Benjamin Perron (75-68-143).
Local competitors who made the cut to the third round with their two-round scores on the par 72 course are Rivermead’s Julien Sale (144), Eagle Creek’s Patrick Goodhue (145), Eagle Creek’s Jake Bryson (145), Carleton Golf & Yacht’s Jared Coyle (147), Kingsway Park’s Jean-Francois Guillot (147), Stittsville GC’s Allen McGee (147), Camelot’s Nicholas Workun (148), Royal Ottawa’s Simon Desjardins (149), Eagle Creek’s Nicholas Brisebois (149), Camelot’s Brandon White (149), Ottawa Hunt’s Mark Coldham (150), Rivermead’s Maxime Marangere (150), Camelot’s Quinn Arial (150), Kanata’s Zachary Wylie (152), Carleton Place’s James Parsons (152), Rivermead’s Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit (152), Royal Ottawa’s Shawn Oliver (152), Royal Ottawa’s Nolan Windsor (153), Cedar Glen’s Kurtis Barkley (153), Royal Ottawa’s Max Dragon (153), Eagle Creek’s Ryan Sevigny (154) and Tecumseh’s Dany Munger (154).
Only time will tell if a local golfer will win the title of 2017 Golf Quebec Amateur Champion and that will be at the conclusion of play on Thursday at ClubLink’s Eagle Creek Golf Club.
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Marc-Olivier Plasse Kanawaki
|-4
|F
|-5
|71
|68
|139
|T2
|Christopher Vandette Summerlea G&CC
|-4
|F
|-3
|73
|68
|141
|T2
|William Duquette Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|-7
|F
|-3
|76
|65
|141
|4
|Dwight Reinhart Eagle Creek GC
|-4
|F
|-2
|74
|68
|142
|T5
|Antoine Beaupre-Vachon Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|-1
|F
|-1
|72
|71
|143
|T5
|Benjamin Perron St-Georges GC
|-4
|F
|-1
|75
|68
|143
|7
|Julien Sale Rivermead GC
|-2
|F
|E
|74
|70
|144
|T8
|Patrick Goodhue Eagle Creek GC
|+3
|F
|+1
|70
|75
|145
|T8
|Olivier Ménard Whitlock G&CC
|-1
|F
|+1
|74
|71
|145
|T8
|Félix Normand Beloeil
|+3
|F
|+1
|70
|75
|145
|T8
|Laurent Desmarchais Vallée du Richelieu
|E
|F
|+1
|73
|72
|145
|T8
|Philip Isabelle Vallée du Richelieu
|+2
|F
|+1
|71
|74
|145
|T8
|Jake Bryson Eagle Creek GC
|-4
|F
|+1
|77
|68
|145
|T14
|Étienne Brault Pinegrove
|+2
|F
|+2
|72
|74
|146
|T14
|Cullen Chung Royal Montreal GC
|-3
|F
|+2
|77
|69
|146
|T14
|Ryan Mitchell Royal Montreal GC
|E
|F
|+2
|74
|72
|146
|T14
|Charles-David Trepanier Lorette
|-1
|F
|+2
|75
|71
|146
|T18
|Jared Coyle Carleton Golf & Yacht
|+2
|F
|+3
|73
|74
|147
|T18
|Jean-Francois Guillot Kingsway Park
|-1
|F
|+3
|76
|71
|147
|T18
|Cédric Laverdure Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+3
|F
|+3
|72
|75
|147
|T18
|Allen McGee Stittsville Golf Course
|-2
|F
|+3
|77
|70
|147
|T22
|Anthony Brodeur Balmoral
|+3
|F
|+4
|73
|75
|148
|T22
|Olivier Daneau Continental GC
|+3
|F
|+4
|73
|75
|148
|T22
|Sébastien Levasseur Godefroy
|+2
|F
|+4
|74
|74
|148
|T22
|Étienne Papineau Pinegrove
|E
|F
|+4
|76
|72
|148
|T22
|Raphael Lapierre-Messier Pinegrove
|-3
|F
|+4
|79
|69
|148
|T22
|Charles-Éric Belanger Royal Quebec GC
|E
|F
|+4
|76
|72
|148
|T22
|Philip Morgan Beaconsfield
|+3
|F
|+4
|73
|75
|148
|T22
|Nicholas Workun Camelot G & CC
|+4
|F
|+4
|72
|76
|148
|T30
|Stephen Layne St. Raphael GC
|E
|F
|+5
|77
|72
|149
|T30
|Simon Desjardins The Royal Ottawa GC
|E
|F
|+5
|77
|72
|149
|T30
|Loick Laramée Lévis
|+1
|F
|+5
|76
|73
|149
|T30
|Louis-Francois Charpentier Knowlton
|E
|F
|+5
|77
|72
|149
|T30
|Nicholas Brisebois Eagle Creek GC
|+2
|F
|+5
|75
|74
|149
|T30
|Brandon White Camelot G & CC
|+6
|F
|+5
|71
|78
|149
|T36
|Warren Sellors Windmill Heights
|+3
|F
|+6
|75
|75
|150
|T36
|Jérôme Gaudreault Lorette
|+1
|F
|+6
|77
|73
|150
|T36
|Jeffrey Lebeau Milby
|E
|F
|+6
|78
|72
|150
|T36
|Danny Turbide Royal Quebec GC
|+1
|F
|+6
|77
|73
|150
|T36
|Mark Coldham Ottawa Hunt & GC
|E
|F
|+6
|78
|72
|150
|T36
|Anthony Duhamel Rosemère
|-1
|F
|+6
|79
|71
|150
|T36
|William Comeau Summerlea G&CC
|-1
|F
|+6
|79
|71
|150
|T36
|Maxime Marengère Rivermead GC
|+4
|F
|+6
|74
|76
|150
|T36
|Quinn Arial Camelot G & CC
|+3
|F
|+6
|75
|75
|150
|T36
|Martin Carré Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+6
|F
|+6
|72
|78
|150
|T46
|Brendan Smith Dufferin Heights
|+3
|F
|+7
|76
|75
|151
|T46
|Olivier Arsenault Val des Lacs GC
|+4
|F
|+7
|75
|76
|151
|T46
|Hugues Legault Summerlea G&CC
|+4
|F
|+7
|75
|76
|151
|T49
|Zachary Wylie Kanata G&CC
|+3
|F
|+8
|77
|75
|152
|T49
|James Parsons Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+1
|F
|+8
|79
|73
|152
|T49
|Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit Rivermead GC
|+2
|F
|+8
|78
|74
|152
|T49
|Gabriel Massé-Barbeau Continental GC
|+6
|F
|+8
|74
|78
|152
|T49
|Shawn Oliver The Royal Ottawa GC
|+1
|F
|+8
|79
|73
|152
|T49
|Alexis Chabot Pinegrove
|+2
|F
|+8
|78
|74
|152
|T55
|Emile Provost BlainvillierGC
|E
|F
|+9
|81
|72
|153
|T55
|Sébastien Lefebvre Hemmingford S&CC
|+1
|F
|+9
|80
|73
|153
|T55
|Nolan Windsor The Royal Ottawa GC
|E
|F
|+9
|81
|72
|153
|T55
|Kurtis Barkley Cedar Glen GC
|E
|F
|+9
|81
|72
|153
|T55
|Max Dragon The Royal Ottawa GC
|+3
|F
|+9
|78
|75
|153
|T60
|Adam Poulin St-Georges GC
|+3
|F
|+10
|79
|75
|154
|T60
|Ryan Sevigny Eagle Creek GC
|+3
|F
|+10
|79
|75
|154
|T60
|Ryan Galbraith Elm Ridge CC
|+5
|F
|+10
|77
|77
|154
|T60
|Dany Munger Tecumseh
|+5
|F
|+10
|77
|77
|154
|T64
|Angie Ethier Boucherville
|+5
|F
|+11
|78
|77
|155
|T64
|Chris Henri Royal Montreal GC
|+5
|F
|+11
|78
|77
|155
|T64
|Massimo Roch Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+1
|F
|+11
|82
|73
|155
|T67
|Ghyslain Allard Drummond St-Majorique
|+6
|F
|+12
|78
|78
|156
|T67
|Frédéric Rousseau Vallée du Richelieu
|+3
|F
|+12
|81
|75
|156
|T67
|Mathieu Bellemare Lorette
|+7
|F
|+12
|77
|79
|156
|T67
|Jeremy Proteau Hawkesbury Golf & Curling
|+1
|F
|+12
|83
|73
|156
|T67
|Michel Daneau Continental GC
|+7
|F
|+12
|77
|79
|156
|Did not finish
|MC
|Jason Allen Hylands Golf Club
|+7
|F
|+13
|78
|79
|157
|MC
|Alexandre Lefebvre Camelot G & CC
|+4
|F
|+13
|81
|76
|157
|MC
|Mark Swansburg Pembroke
|+8
|F
|+14
|78
|80
|158
|MC
|Étienne Lesieur Cap-Rouge
|+15
|F
|+14
|71
|87
|158
|MC
|Mitchell Dale Carleton Golf & Yacht
|+7
|F
|+15
|80
|79
|159
|MC
|Ian Moffatt St-Onge Milby
|+12
|F
|+15
|75
|84
|159
|MC
|Jean-Michel Paré Victoriaville
|+5
|F
|+15
|82
|77
|159
|MC
|Julien Blouin Royal Quebec GC
|+8
|F
|+15
|79
|80
|159
|MC
|Jonathan Galbraith Elm Ridge CC
|+4
|F
|+15
|83
|76
|159
|MC
|Victor Blier Vallée du Richelieu
|+9
|F
|+16
|79
|81
|160
|MC
|Marc-Olivier Amnotte Mirage GC
|+8
|F
|+16
|80
|80
|160
|MC
|Normand Martel Beloeil
|+6
|F
|+16
|82
|78
|160
|MC
|Emile Ménard Pinegrove
|+6
|F
|+16
|82
|78
|160
|MC
|William Lecky Cornwall
|+9
|F
|+16
|79
|81
|160
|MC
|Brandon St. Louis Upper Canada GC
|+5
|F
|+16
|83
|77
|160
|MC
|Jean-Sebastien Vachon Beauce
|+9
|F
|+16
|79
|81
|160
|MC
|Joel Fitleberg Windmill Heights
|+8
|F
|+16
|80
|80
|160
|MC
|Éric Girard Ki-8-Eb
|+10
|F
|+17
|79
|82
|161
|MC
|Michaël Harvey Royal Quebec GC
|+8
|F
|+17
|81
|80
|161
|MC
|Victor Grondin Knowlton
|+8
|F
|+18
|82
|80
|162
|MC
|Levi Neeson Kanata G&CC
|+10
|F
|+18
|80
|82
|162
|MC
|Éric Paquin Ki-8-Eb
|+5
|F
|+18
|85
|77
|162
|MC
|Junior Dauphinais Vallée du Richelieu
|+5
|F
|+19
|86
|77
|163
|MC
|Maxime Lalonde Hawkesbury Golf & Curling
|+13
|F
|+19
|78
|85
|163
|MC
|Erik Lachance GreyHawk GC
|+5
|F
|+20
|87
|77
|164
|MC
|Al Costello Lombard Glen G&CC
|+11
|F
|+20
|81
|83
|164
|MC
|Phillipe Lynch Beaconsfield
|+9
|F
|+20
|83
|81
|164
|MC
|Nikolai Tolstoy Rivermead GC
|+11
|F
|+21
|82
|83
|165
|MC
|Sylvain Harvey Alpin
|+13
|F
|+21
|80
|85
|165
|MC
|Félix Grégoire Continental GC
|+10
|F
|+22
|84
|82
|166
|MC
|Doug Eccles Royal Montreal GC
|+8
|F
|+22
|86
|80
|166
|MC
|Louis Pelletier Lorette
|+6
|F
|+22
|88
|78
|166
|MC
|Thomas Vallières Victoriaville
|+8
|F
|+24
|88
|80
|168
|MC
|Nicholas Yawney Public Player
|+17
|F
|+25
|80
|89
|169
|MC
|Stéphane Bergeron Quatre-Domaines GC
|+14
|F
|+26
|84
|86
|170
|MC
|Anthony Jacques Chateau Bromont
|+10
|F
|+26
|88
|82
|170
|MC
|Alain Dufresne Islesmere GC
|+14
|F
|+26
|84
|86
|170
|MC
|Kasper Huszcz Emerald Links G&CC
|+16
|F
|+27
|83
|88
|171
|MC
|Alexander Rodriguez Pine View GC
|+8
|F
|+28
|92
|80
|172
|MC
|Alexander Brisebois Kanata G&CC
|+5
|F
|+29
|96
|77
|173
|MC
|Matthew Delorme Knowlton
|+15
|F
|+29
|86
|87
|173
|MC
|Jean-Philippe Prémont Lévis
|+13
|F
|+29
|88
|85
|173
|MC
|Gérard Auclair Napierville
|+15
|F
|+30
|87
|87
|174
|MC
|Anthony Richard Royal Quebec GC
|+19
|F
|+32
|85
|91
|176
|MC
|Raphael Chabot Victoriaville
|+8
|F
|+33
|97
|80
|177
|MC
|Maxime Chabot Victoriaville
|+16
|F
|+37
|93
|88
|181
|MC
|William Fecteau-Gilbert St-Georges GC
|+26
|F
|+49
|95
|98
|193
|WD
|Adam Langis Carleton Golf & Yacht
|+11
|47
|47
|WD
|Alexandre Morin Tecumseh
|+2
|9
|+15
|85
|38
|123
|WD
|Marc Beauvais Sand Point GC
|+12
|7
|+40
|100
|41
|141
|WD
|Carl St-Arnaud Ki-8-Eb
|WD
|Kyle Bryden GreyHawk GC
|WD
|Thomas Westfall Camelot G & CC
|WD
|Jean-Sébastien Bonin St. Raphael GC
|WD
|André Jetté Pinegrove
|DQ
|Joey Fraser St. Raphael GC
|DQ
|Marco Comeau Whitlock G&CC
Leave a Reply