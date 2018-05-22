Play Junior Golf Tour Gets 2018 Season Underway

The first of twelve events on the 2018 calendar for the Play Junior Golf Tour (PJGT) got underway on Sunday, May 20th with the playing of the Rideau View Junior Spring Open. The Rideau View Golf Club in Manotick, Ontario played host to the event sponsored by Fitness Depot.

There were twelve divisions of players with 76 in total competing, according to Tour President Chris Veltkamp. “The course was in fabulous shape, staff very welcoming, and it was an amazing experience for everyone! Special thanks go out to David Ross of Fitness Depot, Matt Robinson & Steve Ducat of Rideau View, as well as our 3 major partners, Callaway Golf, One Capital, and Riverside Auto Group, without all their support the day would not have been possible,” he shared.

The Division Winners on the day included: Ben Lowe (Junior Boys), Aiden Coyle (Juvenile Boys), Cameron Colbran (Juvenile Boys), Isaiah Ibit (Pee Wee Boys), Atlas Ibit (Atom Boys), Reid Vannelsdonk (Novice Boys), Hudson Dolinki (Initiation Boys), Bella Landry (Juvenile Girls), Lauren Gervais (Bantam Girls), Antonia Ho (Pee Wee Girls), Payton Pattison (Novice Girls), and Florence Ho (Initiation Girls).

The next PJGT event will take place on May 26, the Greyhawk Spring Classic at the Greyhawk Golf Club in Cumberland, Ontario.

The full Tour schedule is available at this link.