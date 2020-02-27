Play Junior Golf Tour (PJGT) Announces 2020 Schedule

The Eastern Ontario-based PJGT (Play Junior Golf Tour) has announced their schedule of tournaments for 2020.

Tour founder and President Chris Veltcamp says that he worked hard to add some quality venues to for this year’s circuit. He also spent extra time adjusting the spacing between events and trying to avoid as many conflicts as possible with Association events.

The line-ups for both the Ottawa and St. Lawrence Divisions currently encompass some eighteen tournaments. The agenda begins in mid-May and run through mid-August.

Veltcamp says there may be other events added, but will pass on those details when, and if, they are confirmed.

Once again players will compete in the Race To The One Capital Cup. He notes that registration for events and membership will be open soon.