Playoff Decides PGA of Quebec Pro-Champion Tournament

After several years of absence from their schedule, the PGA of Quebec resumed the annual Pro-Champion tournament (presented by Cobra PUMA Golf) October 26 at Le Club Laval-sur-le-Lac. It took extra holes to decide a winner.

Earning the title was the team from Rosemère Golf Club (previously the Fontainebleau) – Vincent Cacchione, Laurence Lamer and Stéphane Bergevin. In a shoot-out they defeated Le Champêtre Golf Club represented by Marc Girouard (he replaced Michel Lapointe), Josée Dubreuil and Marc Leblanc during the day sponsored by Cobra PUMA Golf.

In rainy conditions both teams had posted rounds of 59 (-12) in regulation.

Their scores were one shot better than those of the teams representing Le Mirage (professional Steve Foisy, his women’s champion Isabelle Bernard, and men’s champion Alexandre Parent) and Vaudreuil Golf Club (pro Serge Bernier, his daughter Marilou and son Charles).

The final event of the PGA of Quebec, the Ernie Findlay Assistants’ Championship, will take place on October 1st at the Beaconsfield Golf Club.

The season’s Awards Gala will take place at the BPG Buying Show at the Brookstreet Hotel in Kanata, Ontario (show runs in conjunction with the PGA of Ottawa) on October 16-18.