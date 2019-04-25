TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 11 – 8 Time Canadian Long Drive Champion Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk

This week the show welcomes 8-time Canadian Long Drive Champion Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk to share the unique story of her multi-faceted golf career.

She touches on her work as the Canadian lead for Women’s Golf Day, how her Golf Town clinics are promoting golf, and the opportunities the game provides for women.

We also wrap up the 8th LPGA victory by Brooke Henderson and dig into the RBC Heritage Classic.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode 11 featuring Lisa Longball Vlooswyk

