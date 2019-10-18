TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 38: Michael Gligic, Canadian, and PGA TOUR Rookie

This week we are joined by PGA TOUR Rookie Michael Gligic who shares thoughts on his long journey to the PGA TOUR from the perspective of a player who turned pro at a young age.

We answer mailbag questions on topics from junior golf, to favourite courses in Florida, and even the best day to attend a professional golf tournament.

This show’s Birdie or Bogey segment sees us debate the merits of Tiger Woods’ new memoir, cold weather golf, and the new 3-win graduation rules for the PGA TOUR’s minor circuits.

TeeTalk Ep. 38 – Michael Gligic, PGA TOUR Member

