In Episode 5 of the TeeTalk Podcast – Hosts Scott MacLeod & Stefan Thedorf discuss the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, and welcome Rob Miller of GolfWRX.com. Miller shares on how the site, the go-to for golf equipment fans, got started, how it has evolved, and what they are doing to continue engaging the golf demographic.

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.