TeeTalk Episode 53: Craig Loughry – Golf Ontario on the World Handicap System and the Ontario Open

Scott takes on the show alone this week with Stefan away in Mexico and welcomes Craig Loughry of Golf Ontario as the feature guest.

Craig was a member of the committee that developed the new World Golf Handicap System and he explains some key points and nuances of the system and how it works. He also puts on his hat as the Tournament Director of the Ontario Open as gives some details on the event that is now an event on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada.

Scott wraps up the past week in golf including a surprise performance by Mike Weir on the Korn Ferry Tour and looks ahead to key events.

The Mail Bag has a few travel questions, some equipment talk, and dips into the world of Social Media.

The episode also shares some details on the 2020 Flagstick Open Amateur presented by TaylorMade Golf Canada and Adidas Canada.

TeeTalk Episode 53 – Craig Loughry, Golf Ontario

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 52 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.