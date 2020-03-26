TeeTalk Episode 58: Brennan Webb, University of Tennessee Men’s Golf Coach

We push through another week of isolation with a wide variety of golf talk including the latest tournament cancellation updates from the Olympics and the LPGA.

University of Tennessee Men’s Head Coach Brennan Webb joins us for a lengthy interview about the unusual end to the NCAA golf season and a perspective on his career.

Webb tells us how he progressed from a junior golfer growing up in the Muskoka region of Ontario, Canada to an NCAA golfer at East Tennessee, teaching golf, working his way from mini-tours to full-time status on the Korn Ferry Tour, progressing to caddying on the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, and then his move into coaching.

He tells us how that comprehensive resume has helped him be a better coach at one of the top NCAA golf programs.

On the back end of the podcast we delve into the final round broadcast of the 2003 Masters (which we went back and watched) and share all the things we noted as we looked back at the Mike Weir win.

With so many challenges going around on social media, we take on one that spotlight our personal golf moments.

The Mail Bag is a full one with questions on golf course styles, indoor putting mat options, why golfers mark their balls, the longest golf course, and some differences between certain golf shafts.

The tip of the week provides some thoughts on golf fun that you can have inside your own house to keep your game sharp.

TeeTalk Ep. 58 – Brennan Webb

We are now enjoyed by listeners in 59 countries.