TeeTalk Podcast: Ep. 35 – Garry Galley, 16-Year NHL Veteran and Hockey Night in Canada Colour Commentator

The NHL season is just around the corner so we welcome Hockey Night in Canada Colour Commentator Garry Galley to the show.

The 16-year NHL veteran and two-time All-Star tells us all about his love of golf, who among his former teammates he would rather fight on the ice or play on the golf course, the lessons learned working with Bob Cole, and he also breaks down the prospects of the Canadian NHL teams for the season ahead.

We also talk Fall golf, some of our favourite golf travel locations, the return of the LPGA TOUR, a little European Tour and PGA TOUR, and let you inside our wardrobes as we talk about, of all things, the iconic quarter-zip sweater.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Ep. 35 – NHL Veteran and HNIC Colour Commentator Gary Galley

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 42 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.