Post Tournament Interview (Video) Brooke Henderson – KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

July 2, 2017 Chris Stevenson Tee Shots 0

After a spectacular second place finish in defence of her KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Sunday, Brooke Henderson reveals the key to her great play and what’s in store with another major just around the corner.

Video by Chris Stevenson, Stevenson Media. Follow Chris on Twitter at @CJ_Stevenson

rideau view 14th hole

This article appears courtesy of Rideau View Golf Club, where Chris Stevenson is a regular contributor to their social media – worth following!

Connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Rideau View Golf Club, “Where Golfers Belong”

