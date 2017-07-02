Post Tournament Interview (Video) Brooke Henderson – KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

After a spectacular second place finish in defence of her KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Sunday, Brooke Henderson reveals the key to her great play and what’s in store with another major just around the corner.
