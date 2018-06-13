Preview: A Classic Return for the 118th United States Open Championship

The United States Open Championship is the oldest flavour of vanilla in golf. That not meant to be derogatory, in fact, its more of a compliment.

Vanilla is distinctive; even the least nuanced of taste buds can recognize its profile. It’s dependable, has universal appeal, and we like it just as it is.

All equally applies to the United States Open Championship. In the last few years, at sites like Chambers Bay and Erin Hills, the powers that be at the USGA have tried to alter the recipe, but to limited success.

When most think of the National Championship on the United States, we immediately recall traditional northeastern layouts – stately, nuanced, and hard. Really, really hard.

That’s what we expect each year on Father’s day weekend, and this year we get it back. In spades.

But let’s just hope the host club, the vaunted Shinnecock Hills Golf Club plays more as it was designed by the people who shaped it rather than as contrived by a guest tournament committee.

The latter was the case in 2004 and the result was a beautiful lady in a bad prom dress. There was no need for the extra frills as the course got away from the powers that be in the final round of the United States Open that year. It resulted in a last day scoring average of just over 78.7 with nobody breaking par and Retief Goosen’s survival victory forgotten in the debacle of a golf course gone sideways. The 7th green was nearly unplayable due to the firmness and slope, with less than 20% of the field able to hit it on Sunday and requiring the USGA to water it BETWEEN groups.

The hope by all is that one of the country’s finest layouts can stand on it’s own this week, even with a design now enhanced by some 444 more yards than the one the players faced in ’04.

2004 U.S. OPEN

Retief Goosen used just 11 putts over the final nine holes and withstood a challenge from Phil Mickelson to win his second U.S. Open title, by two strokes, with a 4-under-par 276. Goosen began the final round with a two-shot lead over Mickelson and Ernie Els. It became a two-man race when Els fell off the pace early. Goosen led by three after he birdied the 11th and Mickelson bogeyed the 12th just ahead. But Mickelson would birdie three of the next four holes to take a momentary one-stroke lead as he headed to the 17th tee. Goosen joined Mickelson at 4 under par when he also birdied the par-5 16th. But Mickelson three-putted the par-3 17 for a double bogey and Goosen safely made par on the final two holes. His final-round 1-over 71 was the second-best score of the day.

The Canadians

The Canadians are slated to contend for the United States Open Championship. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C, qualified based on his World Ranking while two Ontario, Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ontario) and amateur Garrett Rank (Elmira, Ontario) advanced via Sectional Qualifying.

—-

118th U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP – FACT SHEET