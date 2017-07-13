Preview: Ottawa Valley Golf Association Women’s Intersectionals

The second of five Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Intersectional competitions presented by GOLF-O-MAX is set for Sunday, July 16th with play across the Ottawa Valley.

On this one day of Women’s Intersectional competition, 52 OVGA Clubs have entered teams of 8 players including 1 alternate in 13 Divisions. 416 players will represent their home courses in match play competition for bragging rights and with the hope of moving up the OVGA Women’s Intersectional Ladder.

Keep in mind that the number of participants does not include hundreds of other Club members who competed for positions on their Clubs’ teams. Many of them will accompany team members as caddies or spectators.

Since its origin in 1997, the OVGA Women’s Intersectionals have been foremost on the minds of many women at OVGA Member Clubs. The thought of representing their Club in OVGA Women’s Intersectional competition is a goal that can only be achieved within each Club by a relatively small number of players.

During the first 20 years of OVGA Women’s Intersectionals, only six Clubs have hosted the OVGA Intersectional Trophy donated by Patricia Bauder, Vice-President of Flagstick Golf Magazine. These Clubs, in order of “A” Division win totals, are Carleton Golf & Yacht Club (5); Brockville Country Club, Kanata Golf & Country Club and Rivermead Golf Club (4); Madawaska Golf Club and Rideau View Golf Club (2).

One of the Intersectional Rules in the OVGA is that Clubs can only host the Intersectionals for two consecutive years. It explains why the 2015 & 2016 “A” Division winners of the OVGA Intersectionals are being hosted at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in 2017. The Royal Ottawa finished in 2nd place at Brockville in 2016 and won the right to host the 2017 “A” Division.

Joining them in “A” Division Intersectional competition are teams from Carleton Golf & Yacht Club who finished third in 2016 and Hylands Golf Club, who moved up to “A” Division after their 2016 win in “B” Division.

As would be expected, home course has always been an advantage. In the case of the “A” Division Women’s Intersectionals, 17 of the 20 wins or 85% have been won by the host club. That’s an interesting statistic, but with all sports it comes down to the competitors and their play on the designated intersectional day.

Only time will tell as to the outcome of the matches and Flagstick will be on site at the Royal Ottawa to give updates as they become available on Twitter @FlagstickJoe.

Flagstick Golf Magazine wishes all players and teams competing in the OVGA Women’s Intersectionals success in their various Divisions. We encourage winning teams in each Division to send us team pictures and names through scotmac@flagstick.com or on Twitter @flagstick.