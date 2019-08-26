Preview: OVGA Senior Women’s Intersectionals

Senior women from 50 Ottawa Valley Golf Association Member Clubs will take centre stage on the local golf schedule on Monday, August 26th.

Teams of 7 senior women plus 1 alternate from OVGA Member Clubs will participate in match play competition with three other golf clubs within their division.

The thirteen Clubs hosting the Senior Women’s Intersectionals this year are Rivermead, Rideau View, Hautes Plaines, Mississippi, Brockville, Metcalfe, Cornwall, eQuinelle, Kingsway Park, Morrisburg, Petawawa, Heritage and Cedar Glen golf clubs.

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association initiated intersectional play for senior women in 2011 and since then only four teams have won the “A” Division and taken home the Brenda Buck Memorial Trophy which is presented to the OVGA “A” Division Senior Women’s Champion. The trophy was donated by Flagstick Golf Magazine and the OVGA Intersectionals are presented by Golf-O-Max.

Three of the four golf clubs who have held the Brenda Buck Memorial Trophy are playing in the “A” Division at Rivermead Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec this year.

Rivermead has won the trophy three times (2011/2017/2018) and the Royal Ottawa Golf Club (2016) along with Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club (2015) has won it once each.

Also playing in “A” Division is the Hylands Golf Club and while they have never won the “A” Division Senior Women’s Intersectionals they could be the dark horse with several former Carleton Golf & Yacht Club Members on their team. Carleton Golf & Yacht Club teams have previously won “A” Division from 2012 through 2014.

Good luck to all senior women representing their golf clubs in this annual OVGA competition.