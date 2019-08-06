Preview: PGA Senior’s Championship of Canada at Carleton Golf & Yacht Club

Manotick, Ontario – The top club professionals in the country are in the south end of Ottawa this week to contest a national championship.

Two-time previous host (1998 and 2002) Carleton Golf & Yacht Club has welcomed the field for the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada.

“The PGA of Canada is absolutely thrilled to be returning to the Ottawa region and the Carleton Golf and Yacht Club for this year’s PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada,” said PGA of Canada President Mark Patterson. “There’s so many fine past PGA of Canada national champions in the field, it will most definitely be a riveting event.”

Official play of the 54 hole event begins on Wednesday with a number of PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone members also looking to contend and capture the Albert Murray trophy.

Among the local representatives will be Graham Gunn (2006 winner), Scott MacDonald, Pierre Charette, Greg White, Bob Flaro, Chris Bernard, Chris Learmonth, Dave Kalil, Marc Lacombe, Darrell Buchanan, and Paul Vaillancourt.

Many eyes will be on Jim Rutledge, who already has five wins in the championship. The six-time Mackenzie Tour winner is chasing the record of Moe Norman, with eight wins.

Also contending will be Dennis Hendershott of Brantford. He is coming off a recent appearance at the British Senior Open.

The historic championship has been played since 1938 and the entire field will be honoured to join the past champions, who represent the storied history of golf in Canada.

The Course

In the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club the players will find a course that places a heavy demand on accuracy.



The tree-lined property provides a backdrop to holes that are cut with narrow fairways and play to small, smooth surfaces.

It is a course that will reward a player who can play their way smartly about the layout, avoiding trouble and placing their approach shots carefully.

At 6412 yards and playing to a par of 71, it does not overwhelm with length but past professional events have not yielded too many low scores.

The members have also embraced hosting the event with great enthusiasm.

The public are welcomed to join many of them as spectators. There is no charge for admission.

For a longer look at the golf club and course you can find a profile story here.

For the full field and first-round tee times, CLICK HERE.