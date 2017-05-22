Pro Tours – Canadian Round Up

PGA TOUR

Billy Horschel took the win in a playoff at the AT&Y Byron Nelson just outside Dallas.

Canada’s Nick Taylor went from barely making the cut (t-69) to a top ten finish.

Rounds of 66 and 65 shot the British Columbia-raised pro right up the leaderboard. His final round sent him in the right direction by 27 spots and into his second to ten finish is a row, a tie for 9th.

Final leaderboard.

LPGA TOUR

Lexi Thompson (-20) played beautifully to win her 8th LPGA title – the Kingsmill Championship presented by JTBC in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The top Canadian was Brooke Henderson. While well back of Thompson at -5 (70-70-69-70), her steady play was enough to tie for 14th place.

Alena Sharp also played steadily (71-70-71-70) and finished in a share of 31st.

Final leaderboard.

PGA TOUR Champions

At the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama, Bernhard Langer separated himself from the field and won by five strokes.

The Canadians had a respectable showing with Rod Spittle of Niagara Falls, Ontario tying for 13th and Stephen Ames of Vancouver another stroke back in a share of 17th.

Final leaderboard.

European Tour

At the Rocco Forte Open in Sicily scoring was on a torrid pace at the Verdura Resort for the opening two days but high winds buffeted the coastline over the weekend and slowed it down.

Alvaro Quiros took the win in a playoff with Zander Lombard.

Austin Connelly was the best of the Canadians in a tie for 31st place.Mike Weir was rolling through the opening rounds at 67 and 70 but he was derailed on the weekend when subsequent scores of 76 and 79 left him in 72nd place by the end of play.

Final leaderboard.

Web.com Tour

Poor weather shortened play to three rounds at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation in Greer, South Carolina. That left the field without a chance to catch 3rd round leader Stephen Jaeger, who was declared champion.

Those pursuers included Albin Choi of Toronto who was four strokes off the lead. His scores of 66-67-66 earned him a share of 5th place.

Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ontario tied for 17th while Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario finished in a share of 57th.

Final leaderboard.