Product Watch: Bushnell Adds Pro XE Laser Rangefinder To Lineup

Golfers looking for the ultimate in laser rangefinder solutions have a new option. Bushnell Outdoor Product has released their new flagship product – the Pro XE.

The most significant new feature of the Pro XE is something Bushnell, the top rangefinder choice among PGA TOUR players, is calling Slope with Elements. In the past the Slope setting (not tournament legal) has allowed players to calculate elevation adjustments to the measured yardage, the new variation now adds in the factors of altitude and temperature.

“The Pro XE sets a new standard in laser rangefinders,” said John DeCastro, Bushnell Golf Global Product Director. “From improved optics and longer ranging, to convenience features like Visual Jolt and BITE, Pro XE offers features golfers at all skill levels can appreciate. Updating our proprietary slope algorithm and adding ‘elements’ brings unmatched precision to the industry, making it the clear choice for Tour and elite amateur players.”

JOLT has been taken to the next level with the all new PinSeeker with Visual JOLT Technology. A red ring now flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence to know they have locked onto the flag. Also new to the Pro XE is the introduction of “BITE” technology. The BITE magnetic mount allows the laser rangefinder to be secured to the cart bar without the need for an aftermarket accessory.

Additional upgrades includes the ability to range flags at 500+ yards, 7x scope magnification, and a brighter LCD display that is now backlit.

The fully waterproof Pro XE from Bushnell will roll in to retail in late March. U.S. suggested pricing is $549.99.