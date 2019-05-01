Product Watch: Mizuno Has Hot Offerings Across A Range of Categories

Long a popular staple in equipment in Asia and Europe, Mizuno has been gaining a lot of sway with North American golfers in the last few years. The company has expanded their offerings, worked their ways into a number of bags for tour players, and the product, it just performs well.

A quick look at a few of the items garnering praise in the 2019 golf season.

Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro Irons

If you happen to be seeking an iron that has all the features of a game improvement iron, designed to provide extra yardage, but prefer a more traditional head shape, than this iron delivers. In testing, we loved the compact profile at address, a lack of heavy offset, and plenty of ball speed, even off slight mishits.

Mizuno RB TOUR & RB TOUR X Golf Balls

Mizuno is not new to the golf ball market, we tested a European model a couple years ago, but this is the first two models being showed universally around the globe. These four-layer, urethane covered balls are a premium product. They use a “C-Dimple” design intended to help reduce drag for more distance. The X model is slightly firmer with a higher launch.

Mizuno ST190 & ST190 G Drivers

Featuring a carbon composite crown, it is matched with a Forged SP700 Titanium thin face enhanced with ribs in key areas and capped with an “Amplified Wave Sole” to helps retain force being delivered through the face to the golf ball. The head, in both the ST190 and ST190G model, is further defined by a very traditional shape, an easy to align leading edge, and dark finish.

