Product Watch: New U-Series Utilities From Titleist

As you watch The Open this week (and what golf fan won’t be?) one trend you will always see as the pros play the revered links courses of the world is the increased use of long irons off the tee. The precise and firm nature of a course like Royal Portrush rewards the lower spin and control of an iron-type club, a utility, over many hybrid designs.

It’s appropriate then, that today Titleist has revealed details of their latest utility irons, the U-series, encompassing the U•500 and U•510 models. Both have already found their way into the bags of tour professionals like Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, and Jimmy Walker.

Unlike a traditional iron, the formula for these clubs targets higher ball speeds and an increased launch to make them more effective for many shots. Each has their own flavour to help match certain ball flight needs but both sport a liberal use of heavy tungsten material.

The more compact of the pair, the U•500, has a low loft but still delivers an effective launch window to make it useful for playing shots of all manners.

“U•500 is the incredibly versatile utility iron that tour players have been asking us for,” said Marni Ines, Director of Iron Development, Titleist Golf Club R&D. “It shares a similar size and shape to our prior generation T-MB iron, but has been completely reimagined to give players specialized long iron performance. It’s faster, launches higher, lands softer, and feels better through impact. As you go up in the set and down in loft, everyone eventually can use help with launch. But from what we’re seeing on tour, it’s a club that can be hit almost as high as you want or as low as you want, and players are really gravitating toward that versatility.”



The U•500 is available in 2I (17º), 3I (20º), 4I (23º) with a head that includes 98 grams of tungsten material.

Those seeking a more “hybrid-like” experience will appreciate the forgiveness and higher launch of the launch window provided by the U•510. The company says the embedded ability for speed and launch allows them to make it in a 1 iron, at 16 degrees of loft, and still be a club that is of use off the tee or the turf.

“U•510 is the launch king,” Ines said. “The larger shape and wide sole allowed us to place the tungsten weighting so that the CG is lower and further back than any iron we’ve developed – and what that translates into is a lot of launch angle. The ball just gets up and out and goes. It’s a very stable and forgiving golf club, but it’s got that extra forgiveness in terms of launch. During our consumer testing, golfers couldn’t believe the shots they were hitting with a 1-iron or 2-iron – they would just turn around and smile.”

Loft options for the U•510 include 1I (16º), 2I (18º), 3I (20º), 4I (22º).

“There are a lot of golfers out there who don’t want to play a hybrid, but are still searching for that kind of performance at the long end of their iron set,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Clubs. “They want to be able to launch it higher and farther, they want to be able to shape shots, they want to be able to land it close to the hole – they just want to do it with an iron in their hands. Everything that went into U•500 and U•510 was geared towards giving these golfers the performance, look and feel they’ve always hoped for in a long iron, and maybe didn’t think was possible.”

The company will begin to offer fittings and club trials of the new utilities as of August 8th.

Titleist U-Series U•500 and U510 utility irons will be available worldwide on Aug. 30, 2019, at Titleist authorized golf shops. They will check out around $329.99 CAD.















