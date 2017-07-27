Product Watch: Odyssey O-Works Red & Black

The Odyssey O-Works putters, introduced earlier this year, will now be available in two more colour-ways.
Already well-received on the PGA TOUR, O-Works Red and O-Works Black putters will be coming to consumers at retail very soon.
According to the company the putters were developed with extensive feedback from Tour players and the company expects a strong response both on Tour and with amateur golfers.
Each putter features the latest insert technology from Odyssey, the Microhinge insert that is designed to give players a better roll, sooner, on the greens.
Models available will include:
O-Works Black Head Shape Options: #2W, #3T, #1, 330M, #2M CS, #7S
O-Works Red Head Shape Options: 2-Ball, #7, #7S
They arrive at retail on August 4th and will be available with either a stock Winn grip or, for a slight price increase, a SuperStroke Mid Slim 2.0 Grip.
