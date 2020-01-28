Product Watch: OGIO “Sinks The Pink” With XIX Collection Golf Bags For Women

It was a common complaint when I was a golf retailer in the 1990’s. “Why are most golf bags for women pink?”

For some reason, manufacturers often leaned on a softer palette of colours to designate a golf bag as being made for women. While this was fine for some, it was not universally accepted, leading to some consumer frustration.

For 2020, OGIO is taking on this stereotypical situation with a complete line of bags (golf, travel, and backpacks, etc.) designed for the needs of many women, but with a style that does not lean purely on typical colour patterns.

The XIX (“Nineteen”) collection was engineered by women, for women,

Senior Designer Ellen Leung on the thought process for the XIX Collection: “It’s exciting to be leading an important, and long overdue, change in the golf industry. We didn’t just take the men’s bags and make them pink. Instead we started from scratch with a problem-solving mindset and a singular focus to make the best bags both on and off the course for women.”

A key concern among many women for a golf bag, especially a stand bag, is how it fits when you carry it, and the solution is a prime example of the thinking hat has gone into this collection that nods its cap to the 19th hole in its name.

The co-axial strap system allows for adjustment both vertically and laterally to not only get the bag positioned on the bag properly, but to better align with their shoulder width. Details like a fleece-lined jewelry pocket inside a valuable pockets also points to a thoughtful approach to the design.

Instead of a montage of pink colouring, golfers will have a choice of five modern colours and prints with premium fabrics used to extend the durability of the cart and stand bags.

To complement those two products, a variety of others were added to the grouping to meets the lifestyle needs of a busy person, that includes crossbody bags, totes, duffels, and a backpack. Each has been given ample attention to details with built-in organizational features, leather trim, and durable fabrics.

The entire collection is for sale now at various locations including the company’s website (www.ogio.com) and Amazon.