Product Watch: Stitch SL1 Carry Bag

For years the golf bag market was, well, fairly bland. The options for many companies were pretty standard. They served up a cart bag and a carry bag. A generalization would be that they mostly differed by just one variable – the brand name on the side.

Thankfully, things have changed.

As such, the growing trend in recent times has been rather delightful.

Smart approaches to the modern golf bag, taken on by manufacturers both big and small, have become the normal. Thoughtful, diverse designs have come to the forefront, including many targeted at those who enjoy walking the golf course on a daily basis.

One more model in that category has just arrived in the form of the STITCH GOLF SL1.

The North Carolina-based company says the design and function of it is meant to “meet the needs of today’s serious golfer.”

“We’ve made updates to our best-selling golf bag to elevate the style and performance of this unparalleled caddie bab,” stated Brad King, CEO of STITCH. “When redesigning the SL1 we focused our efforts on form and functionality without sacrificing style. By focusing on unique features and keeping the bag sleek, we were able to create a bag that is truly the perfect caddie and cart bag.”

A key element of the bag is the material used. The company says their proprietary ‘STITCH® Touring Fabric’ offers the strength of leather but is lighter, more durable, and water resistant.

Weighing in at about 3.5 pounds, you can add in a few clubs, balls, and necessary accessories in the two side-saddle pockets and barely notice it is on your shoulder. A single cushioned strap also aids that.

When needed, an integrated stand with wide feet balances the bag easily between shots.

The SL1 comes with a rain hood, is finished with gunmetal hardware, and is offered in four subtle colour ways – blue, black, white, and grey.