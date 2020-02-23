Product Watch: Tour Edge Tour Exotics Ti-Utility Iron

In wandering the booths at the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show, the January showcase of new golf gear held in Florida, there were plenty of new golf clubs drawing attention. One that seemed to have a few more fingerprints than normal was a utility iron from Tour Edge.

While not all golfers are aware of Tour Edge, an increasing number of them are. For some time now products from the mid-level company have discreetly crept into the bags of some of the best players in the world, usually without compensation. As such they have a cult cache, giving pause to buyers and consumers alike when they parade out any new gear.

Among their latest, and making its debut in Orlando, was the Exotics Ti-Utility iron.

Available in both a Chrome Silver and a Black Pearl finish, this hollow bodied iron-wood is built for speed with a hollow design, but manages it without being bulbous in appearance.

The clubhead design encapsulates a beta-titanium face matched with a stainless steel body to draw the most from each metals’ properties.

The result is a thin and light face with plenty of pop from higher ball speeds, and a heavier body where mass is pushed lower to promote easier launch.

“Tour Edge Exotics utility irons have seen a meteoric rise, becoming one of the most played utility irons on the professional tours,” said Tour Edge President and Master Club Designer David Glod. “I have a great feeling that the EXS Ti-Utility will be in play by many of the best players in the world.”

#2/17-degree, #3/19-degree, #4/22-degree and #5/25-degree lofts are offered, making them suitable as replacement clubs for any harder-to-hit long irons.

All lofts will be available in two different finishes; Chrome Silver and Black Pearl.

The Exotics Ti-Utility will be available for purchase worldwide on April 1, 2020.