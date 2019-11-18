Product Watch: Vokey SM8 Wedges Debut On Tour at RSM Classic

After months of unmarked testing and feedback, the next generation of Titleist Vokey wedges, the SM8, will officially begin being seeded among PGA TOUR players this week.

They will appear on Monday for the first time at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia.

The man whose name the wedge carry, Canadian Bob Vokey, had this to say about the new models.

“The early prototype work has been incredibly well received, and we look forward to players enjoying improved ball flight, feel, and overall better results. In all my years with Tour players, they consistently want equipment that produces the results they expect when making a great swing. We are constantly innovating to help these players hit it closer to the hole. We then customize the grinds to fit each player’s unique swing type. That’s been our DNA since I first started making wedges for Titleist.”

Vokey will be on-site at the Sea Island Club, and with the help of Vokey Tour Rep Aaron Dill and Director of Wedge R&D Ken Tassistro, will start fitting tour players for appropriate bounce and grind set-ups.

No further information has been released regarding retail dates or pricing for the new wedges.