Product Watch: Why Apple AirPods Pro Are A Fit For Golfers

Apple has introduced their evolution of wireless listening in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro.

Several features of the lightweight design should prove advantageous to golfers. One characteristic, specifically, will be beneficial to training and feel development.

It comes at a price ($329 CDN), but that likely won’t make it appeal any less to brand advocates.

Apple introduced the new accessory this week with a design lighter than the previous AirPods models and progressing in traits.

“The one-tap setup experience, incredible sound and iconic design have made them a beloved Apple product, and with AirPods Pro, we’re taking the magic even further,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. We think customers are going to love this new addition to the AirPods family.”

Without diving into technical features (we’ll leave that to the electronics journalists), there are a few things that will make the AirPods Pro appeal to those who play golf and like to listen to music, podcasts, or more while practicing.

First, the obvious. Wireless listening. That one is easy and self-explanatory. Nothing revolutionary there. Getting tangled up in wires during a swing or stroke is a pain; one many of us endured for years.

Secondly, they’re water and sweat-resistant. Golfers often play and practice in excessive heat and rain for extended periods so this makes them far more functional.

Thirdly, a better fit to better secure the ear bud while making the motion of a golf swing. Each earbud comes with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear. Previous AirPods took a lot of criticism for not providing this; something you can now find on the cheapest of earphones.

The Golf Angle

And, most importantly, what grabbed my attention and the something that overcomes the biggest deficiency of wearing normal earphones for golfers – Transparency Mode.

Let me preface this by sharing what golf coaches (myself included) often say about wearing earbuds when you practice. Sound equals feel and if you cannot hear the golf club make impact with the golf ball, we often don’t receive the valuable feedback necessary to make adjustments. As such, I personally like to use just one earbud in when practicing and encourage students to do the same.

That’s exactly why the new Transparency Mode on the AirPods Pro is attractive.

So what is it? The mode gives you the option to simultaneously listen to your music while hearing sounds from the environment around you. It’s not perfect, from a golf sense, but it’s a much better alternative than we’ve had in the past.

How does it work? In the guts of the AirPods Pro is a pressure-equalizing vent system that is directed by embedded software to modify the amount of noise cancellation. Kind of the best of both worlds, and also very effective when you need to hear that call to the first tee as you warm-up.

AirPods Pro are available at retail on October 30th. They require Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later. For more technical details see the related website here.