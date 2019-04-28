Product Watch: Galvin Green ShakeDry

Introduced as a limited edition prior to The Masters, in the next couple months, premium outerwear maker Galvin Green will bring the new GORE-TEX® SHAKEDRY™ Ashton jacket to the retail market.

The outstanding jacket was on display at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida in January and drew plenty of attention and prompted a lot of commentaries. The biggest reaction seemed to be confusion and awe at the properties of the garment.

The first super-lightweight waterproof garment of its kind, the jacket features a green full- length zipper and will be available in a variety of sizes, from small to extra large.

When we say super-lightweight, that is no exaggeration. By using the SHAKEDRY™ technology the company was able to make a full GORE-TEX® weighing in at just 174 grams. That is about half the weight of most lined waterproof jackets.

15 Years In Development

The company says the development process for this jacket dates back more than a decade and a half. The result is a jacket that actually has the GORE-TEX® membrane on the outside, without another fabric over the top of it. You get all the waterproof advantages and a greater level of air exchange to better regulate temperature.

“It will never wet-out, leak or cling onto the skin. It’s the perfect jacket for serious golfers who want to perform in the rain. In play tests, a pro golfer said it was like playing in a shirt.” said Steve Hendren, President of Galvin Green US.

Inside the extremely breathable, totally windproof jacket is a functional backer textile for greater comfort next to the skin, while the quiet GORE-TEX® membrane on the outside eliminates all friction in the golf swing. Ergonomically designed for maximum comfort and the perfect fit during set up and throughout the swing, it also takes up little space in the bag.

Known as the ASHTON, the new SHAKEDRY™ full-zip jacket comes with shaped sleeves for easy movement, elastic binding on the cuffs, drawstring at the hem, water-repellent zippers and a chest pocket. It goes on general sale with a silver zipper in more size options this summer.

The Galvin Green Ashton Jacket