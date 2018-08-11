Pros Prepare For PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Championship

The biggest event on Flagstick.com Players Tour gets underway on Sunday, August 12 at the Kanata Golf and Country Club in Kanata, Ontario. The event, which is sponsored by TaylorMade Golf Canada and adidas Golf Canada, is scheduled to conclude the next day after 36 holes of play.

The winner not only earns the most coveted title in the Zone but they will also earn a spot in the PGA of Canada Championship for 2019, regardless of their position in the RBC National Player Rankings.

The Field

A strong field of contenders are in the draw for this event. They include past champions Chris Learmonth, Dave McDonald, Graham Gunn, Michel Dagenais, and defending champion Lee Curry. Steve Hall of Sand Point is back to defend the Senior Division title he won in 2017. He will be challenged by 2018 multiple event winner Colin Orr, among others.

There are multiple players in the field who have won Zone events of some kind in the past.

The Course

The field will face off on the Tom McBroom-designed Kanata G&CC which is known for its challenging and true putting surfaces. The layout was in exceptional condition for the Tour’s Serge Giroux Golf Dream Classic Pro-Am earlier this year and that remains the case.

Kanata G&CC is a parkland layout first opening in 1968 and heavily revamped in design by McBroom in 1990. At 6714 yard and playing to just a par of 70, the course rewards those who can keep the ball in play and hit precise approaches to access hole locations.

Holes like the par 5, 574-yard, 9th hole could prove pivotal in the championship. With a large lake protecting both the fairway on the second shot and green surrounds, big numbers are always a possibility – ones that can change the outcome of the tournament.

Flashback 2017

The 2017 Zone Championship was held at the Rockland Golf Club in the city of the same name.

Steve Hall backed up his 3 over par round of 75 with another and was the winner in the senior division of the championship. Greg White finished second with his total score over the two days of 152.

In the fourth last group, 2014 Zone Champion Lee Curry from the Camelot Golf & Country Club was working his magic and came in with a round of 68 giving him a two-day total score of 143 which would hold up giving him his second Zone Championship. Lee’s previous win came at the same course when it was known as the Outaouais Golf Club.

“I knew that there were a number of guys ahead of me but I had a feeling that if I got it to under par on the tournament, I would have a good crack at it for sure. The condition of the course was dynamite, the greens were rolling fantastic and the pins were challenging both days.”

Finishing in a tie for 2nd place with total scores of 148 was two-time Zone Champion Dave McDonald (73-75) from Carleton Golf & Yacht Club and six-time Zone Champion Graham Gunn (73-75) from the White Sands Golf Club.

***

Round 1 of the 2018 Flagstick.com Players’ Tour PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Championship presented by TaylorMade and adidas gets underway Sunday at just after noon with the final group taking to the course soon after 2 p.m. Tee times for the final round will begin at 9:33 a.m. on Monday according to first round results.

Spectators are welcome to attend.