Prototype No More: Wilson Releases Staff Model Utility Irons

It has been visible on the PGA TOUR for most of the year as prototype, and Wilson now confirms that the Staff Model Utility Iron will come to retail.

They are being billed as a “more playable long iron” with a construction that aids the creation of higher launch angle, with more stability across a larger part of the face.

The hollow body design sports very active C300 maraging steel face for a little extra pop at impact. The trajectory aid comes in the form of the wider sole to push down the centre of gravity, further enhanced by the use of a seven gram weight.

There will be three loft options, 17, 21, and 24 degrees, all finished with the KBS Tour Hybrid as the stock graphite shaft along with Golf Pride Tour Velvet Grips.

Priced around (USD) $229