What's New?

Purse Announced For 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale

July 5, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Professional Golf, Tee Shots 0

The “Champion Golfer of The Year” at the 146th Open Championship will not only receive the Claret Jug but a healthy dose of cash as well.

Ahead of The Open at Royal Birkdale (Southport, England) on July 17-23, the R&A announced the prize purse at a total of (USD) $10,250,000.  The winner will receive (USD) $1,845,000.

That is an increase from the (USD) $9,000,000 purse in 2016 where winner Henrik Stenson took home (USD) $1,551,000.

This is the first time the prize fund has been awarded in American currency.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We are operating in an increasingly global marketplace and have made the decision to award the prize fund in US dollars in recognition of the fact that it is the most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf.”

Prize money
Place USD Place USD
1  1,845,000 36  53,500
2  1,067,000 37  51,000
3  684,000 38  49,000
4  532,000 39  47,000
5  428,000 40  45,500
6  371,000 41  43,500
7  318,000 42  41,500
8  268,000 43  39,500
9  235,000 44  37,500
10  213,000 45  35,500
11  193,000 46  33,500
12  172,000 47  32,000
13  161,000 48  30,800
14  151,000 49  29,500
15  141,000 50  28,900
16  129,500 51  28,200
17  123,000 52  27,600
18  117,000 53  27,200
19  112,000 54  26,800
20  107,000 55  26,400
21  102,000 56  26,000
22  97,000 57  25,600
23  92,000 58  25,500
24  87,000 59  25,400
25  84,000 60  25,200
26  80,000 61  25,000
27  77,000 62  24,900
28  74,000 63  24,800
29  71,000 64  24,700
30  68,000 65  24,500
31  65,500 66  24,400
32  62,000 67  24,200
33  60,000 68  24,000
34  58,000 69  23,800
35  56,000 70  23,600

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.