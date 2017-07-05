Purse Announced For 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale

The “Champion Golfer of The Year” at the 146th Open Championship will not only receive the Claret Jug but a healthy dose of cash as well.

Ahead of The Open at Royal Birkdale (Southport, England) on July 17-23, the R&A announced the prize purse at a total of (USD) $10,250,000. The winner will receive (USD) $1,845,000.

That is an increase from the (USD) $9,000,000 purse in 2016 where winner Henrik Stenson took home (USD) $1,551,000.

This is the first time the prize fund has been awarded in American currency.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We are operating in an increasingly global marketplace and have made the decision to award the prize fund in US dollars in recognition of the fact that it is the most widely adopted currency for prize money in golf.”