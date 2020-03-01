Québec Golf Federation Recognizes 2019 Volunteer of the Year

The Québec Golf Federation recently took time at their Annual General Meeting to honour their 2019 Volunteer of The Year. The person recognized was Benoit Latrieille.

Latrielle is best known in golf circles for his efforts over the last dozen years for collaborating with the Club Optimiste Golf Junior Région St-Laurent in the organization of its Assante Optimist Classic. His is the President of the tournament which identifies and qualifies junior golfers to play in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship. “The Optimist” has become a huge international affair, with players like Canada’s own Brooke Henderson taking part in their younger days. Not to mention golfers like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

The Québec Golf qualifying for the prestigious event has become the largest one in Canada and the third largest in the world. Benoit Latreille can be seen in attendance each year at the world finals in Florida where he personally welcomes the Québec players and provides support throughout the event.

Of course, the Optimist involvement is just a start for Latreille. He was a key figure behind the creation of the Montréal Regional Association’s First Drive program and Regional Junior Tour (RJT) in 2018.

He as also a part of the team behind implementing the Junior Skills Challenge in Montreal, eventually expanding it out to the Québec City and Eastern Townships regions this past year.

Latreille has also been a part of the team behind the Mackenzie Investments Open, the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada held in the Montreal area.

For his entire scope of efforts Benoit Latreille is the Québec Golf Federation Volunteer of the Year 2019.