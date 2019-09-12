Yohann Benson Wins PGA of Quebec TaylorMade and adidas Golf Championship

BROMONT (September 11, 2019) – The final round of the PGA of Quebec TaylorMade and adidas Golf Championship took place Wednesday at Golf Château Bromont. Yohann Benson took home the honours with an eagle on the first playoff hole.

Rain and wind made for tough conditions all day on the 6686-yard course, but it didn’t stop Yohann Benson (Laval-sur-le-Lac) from continuing his strong play from previous day’s round (67-69) to win PGA of Quebec TaylorMade and adidas Golf Championship. He finished at 8 under par, tied with Pierre-Alexandre Bédard (Cap Rouge), who finished with two identical rounds of 68. Benson made a phenomenal eagle of over 40 feet on the first playoff hole to secure the win. In addition to being overall Champion, he earned the victory in the Assistant Professional division.

“I made two pars on the last two par 5 holes, so I was a bit frustrated with myself […] but I was really focused in the playoff […] and then an eagle to finish off the tournament, that was all I could ask for,” said Benson after his playoff win.

Billy Houle (Portage) became the new champion of the Head Professional title competition, with a total score of 6-under, with five birdies on the back nine. Marc Girouard (Diamant) won the Senior Championship with a three-shot cushion ahead of Jean Laforce.

$22,250 was at stake among the divisions of the Quebec PGA Championship TaylorMade and adidas Golf.

The PGA of Quebec professionals next events are September 26 at the Laval-sur-le-Lac Golf Club for the Pro-Champion- presented by Cobra Puma Golf, and the Ernie Findlay Assistant’s Championship to be held on October 1st at the Beaconsfield Golf Club.

