Quebec’s Joey Savoie Wins Tennessee State Open

May 25, 2018 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Quebec Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Joey Savoie wins the 2018 Tennessee State Open (Photo: Tennessee Golf Association)

Two years ago Montreal’s Joey Savoie might have had a hard time finding Tennessee on a map, since then he has gone on to collegiate success in the state and on Thursday, became a champion at one of their most important golf tournaments. In his own words, he loves the place.

The 23 year-old Team Canada member and former Quebec Amateur Champion beats out a field of professional and amateurs to win the 70th playing of the Franklin American Mortgage Tennessee Open. In doing so he became the first amateur to prevail in the event since 2012.

It was a dominating performance, resulting in a six-stroke victory at The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee, a golf course he became very familiar with during his solo season at Middle Tennessee State after transferring from St. Leo in Florida. The Grove was one of the home facilities for MTSU with their men’s golf team coached by Canadian Brennan Webb.

Savoie, who never had an individual collegiate win, earned this title convincingly. His rounds of 70, 65, and 68 gave him a 203 (-13) total over the Greg Norman designed-layout. It equaled the all-time tournament scoring record for 54 holes.

“It just came out my way this week. I really hit the ball well, made some key putts at some key moments, and now we’re holding the trophy,” Savoie told AmateurGolf.com.

Savoie will now prepare for a full schedule of summer events. Expect that this might not be the last time he is in the winner’s circle this year.

1 Joey Savoie (a)

 -13 70 65 68 203
2 Eric Ansett (a)

 -7 74 64 71 209
T3 Chas Narramore

 -5 69 73 69 211
T3 Michael Nagy

 -5 71 71 69 211
T5 Hunter Richardson (a)

 -4 71 70 71 212
T5 Stoney Crouch

 -4 69 69 74 212
T5 Andrew McCain

 -4 75 70 67 212
T5 Spencer Cross (a)

 -4 75 70 67 212
9 Bryce Ledford

 -3 69 70 74 213
T10 Clayton Gregory

 -2 74 70 70 214
T10 David Holmes

 -2 69 72 73 214
T10 Nolan Ray (a)

 -2 71 72 71 214
T10 Steven Fox

 -2 70 75 69 214
T14 Brad Hawkins

 -1 70 69 76 215
T14 Gibby Gilbert III

 -1 70 73 72 215
T14 Stuart Thomas

 -1 71 71 73 215
T17 Alex Snyder

 E 72 72 72 216
T17 Johan Kok

 E 74 70 72 216
T17 Ryan Terry (a)

 E 71 71 74 216
T17 Carson Jacobs

 E 75 69 72 216
T17 Dustin Korte

 E 72 67 77 216
T17 Hunter Green

 E 74 69 73 216
T23 Chip Thomas (a)

 +1 75 71 71 217
T23 Trevor Johnson (a)

 +1 74 74 69 217
T25 Chad Merzbacher

 +2 76 70 72 218
T25 Hunter Wolcott (a)

 +2 69 73 76 218
T25 James Beckner (a)

 +2 70 72 76 218
T25 Tanner Owens (a)

 +2 74 75 69 218
T25 Todd Burgan (a)

 +2 76 72 70 218
T25 Payne Denman

 +2 76 71 71 218
T31 Doug Barron

 +3 76 70 73 219
T31 Jermey Fultz (a)

 +3 71 69 79 219
T31 Tim Jackson (a)

 +3 73 73 73 219
T31 Jake Headrick (a)

 +3 75 74 70 219
T31 Matt Cooper (a)

 +3 75 73 71 219
T31 Brayden Garrison (a)

 +3 73 74 72 219
T31 Geuntae Kim (a)

 +3 74 74 71 219
T38 Ryan Botts

 +4 70 76 74 220
T38 Drake Duncan

 +4 72 73 75 220
T38 Benjamin Rebne (a)

 +4 70 77 73 220
T38 Chase Harris (a)

 +4 75 73 72 220
T38 Cliff Kresge

 +4 74 74 72 220
T38 Larken Whittemore (a)

 +4 74 73 73 220
T44 Ben Wolcott

 +5 74 73 74 221
T44 Jacob Sherlin (a)

 +5 73 76 72 221
T44 Jason Millard

 +5 73 76 72 221
T44 John Tyminski (a)

 +5 75 72 74 221
T44 Lake Johnson (a)

 +5 74 74 73 221
T49 Casey Flenniken

 +6 73 75 74 222
T49 Tyler Neff

 +6 75 73 74 222
T51 Henrik Simonsen

 +7 71 75 77 223
T51 Chris Baker

 +7 76 73 74 223
T51 Chris Barron (a)

 +7 76 72 75 223
T51 Cole Floyd (a)

 +7 76 72 75 223
T51 Hays Moreland (a)

 +7 74 74 75 223
T51 Joshua Bevell

 +7 76 72 75 223
T51 Tyler Shellnut

 +7 74 73 76 223
58 Jake Reeves

 +8 73 73 78 224
59 Rob Garland (a)

 +9 74 75 76 225
60 Zac Radford

 +10 74 75 77 226
61 Chase Roswall (a)

 +12 72 77 79 228
62 Cooper Sears (a)

 +14 71 78 81 230
T63 Jack Smith (a)

 +15 75 73 83 231
T63 Heath Petty (a)

 +15 75 74 82 231

