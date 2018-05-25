Quebec’s Joey Savoie Wins Tennessee State Open

Two years ago Montreal’s Joey Savoie might have had a hard time finding Tennessee on a map, since then he has gone on to collegiate success in the state and on Thursday, became a champion at one of their most important golf tournaments. In his own words, he loves the place.

The 23 year-old Team Canada member and former Quebec Amateur Champion beats out a field of professional and amateurs to win the 70th playing of the Franklin American Mortgage Tennessee Open. In doing so he became the first amateur to prevail in the event since 2012.

It was a dominating performance, resulting in a six-stroke victory at The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee, a golf course he became very familiar with during his solo season at Middle Tennessee State after transferring from St. Leo in Florida. The Grove was one of the home facilities for MTSU with their men’s golf team coached by Canadian Brennan Webb.

Savoie, who never had an individual collegiate win, earned this title convincingly. His rounds of 70, 65, and 68 gave him a 203 (-13) total over the Greg Norman designed-layout. It equaled the all-time tournament scoring record for 54 holes.

“It just came out my way this week. I really hit the ball well, made some key putts at some key moments, and now we’re holding the trophy,” Savoie told AmateurGolf.com.

Savoie will now prepare for a full schedule of summer events. Expect that this might not be the last time he is in the winner’s circle this year.

Full Leaderboard