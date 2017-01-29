Lincicome & Rahm Win; Brooke Henderson Ties For 21st In Bahamas

Lincicome Wins LPGA Stop in Bahamas

Brooke Henderson finished tied for 21st in the LPGA season opener at the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic. Henderson tallied round of 71-65-73-70 to finish the week at 13-under par to finish 13 shots back of Brittany Lincicome who won in a playoff over Lexi Thompson. She earned (USD) $14,937 for her efforts.

Two other Canadians made the cut in the Bahamas. Maude-Aimee Leblanc finished tied for 24th at -12 while Alena Sharp shared 47th at -9

Both Jennifer Ha and Anne-Catherine Tanguay did not advance to the weekend.

Henderson spent a short time with LPGA media officials to give her take on the first event of the year. Hit the play button to view the video.

Rahm Closes First PGA Tour Win in Style

A 60 foot eagle putt on the final hole sealed the first PGA Tour victory for Spain’s Jon Rahm at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

The 22 year-old not only grabbed his first victory at Torrey Pines, but earned all that goes with it, including a trip to The Masters this April.

On his way to -13 total and a three shot victory over C.T. Pan and Charles Howell III, Rahm made two eagles in the final six holes.

His unlikely eagle from the upper tier of the final green on the Torrey Pines South course completed a final round 67 (-5).

All five Canadians in the field made it to the weekend but failed to prosper in the final 36 holes after a very promising start to the week. Adam Hadwin ended up being the best of the bunch with a share of 49th. Graham DeLaet, Mackenzie Hughes, and Nick Taylor were part of a tie at 54th place, while Brad Fritsch earned a piece of 67th.