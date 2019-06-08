Canadians On The Chase At RBC Canadian Open

(Ancaster, Ontario) – It’s impossible to win a golf tournament unless you first contend. Through 36 holes a foursome for Canadians are nicely positioned at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open.

On a day when scoring reached record lows, the national representatives kept pace at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club, creating the potential for a historic scene at the 110th version of the national championship.

To the delight of golf fans around the country and on the grounds, four Canadians, are within the top seven places on the leaderboard. They are led by Nick Taylor in a share of 3rd place at -11, Adam Hadwin in 6th (-9), and Ben Silverman and Mackenzie Hughes part of a six-way tie for 7th.

They are all chasing Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar who share the lead at -12 after each turned in a 63 on Friday.

That said, nobody had a better day in Ancaster on Friday than Brandt Snedeker, the 2013 RBC Canadian Open Champion, who set a course record with a score of 60.

“I was hitting the ball so well off the tee and making so many putts,” said Snedeker who beat out the course standard set by Scott Piercy in the 2012 RBC Candian Open. “It was one of those rounds where everything comes together.”

Canadians Contending

Nearly matching the mark was Thornhill’s Ontario’s Ben Silverman who roared up the leaderboard with a 61 the lowest round ever by a Canadian in the championship.

Before he started the day Silverman knew what he had to do to succeed at the historic Harry S. Colt design and he accomplished what he set out to do.

“Honestly, I was hitting fairways. That was the one thing me and my caddy looked at yesterday. I hit five fairways yesterday and it’s almost impossible to score around here if you’re missing fairways. The rough is so deep. I think I hit every single fairway today.”

Taylor, who calls a tie for 53rd his best finish in 9 previous attempts at this title, was content with his 65 on Friday that keeps him in the mix.

“I’ve been consistent all year, but to back up a nice round with another one is probably something I’ve been missing. Been in good position in the first round and hit stall after 36 holes. It was nice to back it up. I didn’t change anything today and the game felt good.”

In all, six Canadians of the twenty-six competing made the 36-hole cut which fell at -2.

Joining the top four were Richard Jung (t-33) and Roger Sloan (t-55).

Near the end of the day the cut was waffling at -1 for some time but ultimately it moved, eliminating four more Canadians on that number – Austin Connelly, Mike Weir, Corey Conners, and Adam Svensson.

Also on the line this week are three spots in The Open, They will go to the top three players inside the top ten who have yet to qualify. Currently in position for them are Scott Brown, Nick Taylor, and Adam Hadwin.

The tournament is already sold out for Saturday so the Canadians can expect a full level of support from those on the grounds.

Full Leaderboard Link.

CANADIANS AT THE 2019 RBC CANADIAN OPEN

T3 Nick Taylor – Abbotsford, B.C. – 64-65 -11

6 Adam Hadwin – Abbotsford, B.C. – 65-66 -9

T7 Mackenzie Hughes – Dundas, Ont. – 66-66 -8

T7 Ben Silverman – Thornhill, Ont. – 71-61 -8

T33 Richard Jung – Toronto – 67-69 -4

T55 Roger Sloan – Merritt, B.C. – 68-70 -2

— DID NOT ADVANCE —

MC Austin Connelly – Church Point, N.S. – 69-70 -1

MC Adam Svensson – Surrey, B.C. – 69-70 E

MC Mike Weir – Brights Grove, Ont. – 70-69 -1

MC Corey Conners – Listowel, Ont. – 70-69 -1

MC James Allenby – Langley, B.C. – 70-70 E

MC David Hearn – Brantford, Ont. – 66-75 +1

MC Étienne Brault (a) – Mercier, Que. – 72-69 +1

MC Drew Nesbitt– Toronto – 66-75 +1

MC Michael Gligic – Burlington, Ont. – 70-72 +2

MC Ryan Yip – Calgary – 68-74 +2

MC Richard T. Lee – Toronto– 70-73 +3

MC JC Deacon – Toronto – 74-69 +3

MC Marc-Étienne Bussières – Gatineau, Que. – 74-71 +1

MC Chris Crisologo (a) – Richmond, B.C. – 72-74 +6

MC Joey Savoie (a) – La Prairie, Que. – 75-72 +7

MC Thomas DeMarco – LaSalle, Ont. – 71-76 +7

MC Matthew Anderson (a) – Mississauga, Ont. – 74-74 +8

MC Albin Choi – Toronto – 76-72 +8

MC Josh Whalen (a) – Napanee, Ont. – 79-74 +13

MC Michael Blair – Ancaster, Ont. – 76-79 +15