RBC Canadian Open Adds A Golden Touch

It is always a special week at Canada’s National Open, but this week’s version will be made even more so by the presence of a golf legend, the Golden Bear.

Jack Nicklaus, who designed the tournament host site for this year’s RBC Canadian Open, the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario, will be part of the opening ceremony for the tournament.

The public outdoor ceremony will be free to tournament spectators and take place on Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m.. It will be followed immediately by the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. This year’s inductees are Bob Vokey and Judy Darling Evans.

Nicklaus himself was a Canadian Golf Hall of Fame inductee in 1995. His playing career saw him win 73 times on the PGA TOUR including 18 major professional championships. Unfortunately his win total never included the RBC Canadian Open. He finished as runner-up a remarkable seven times.

Also in attendance at the opening ceremony are what Golf Canada calls “16 legends of Canadian Golf.”

The Opening Ceremony will take place in the RBC Canadian Open Spectator Village.