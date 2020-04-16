2020 RBC Canadian Open Officially Cancelled

For the first time since the 1943/44 cancellation due to World War II, the Canadian National Open golf championship has been cancelled.

After much speculation about its situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the PGA TOUR confirmed their modified re-start schedule today and it did not include the RBC Canadian Open.

Golf Canada and the RBC Canadian Open released a statement regarding the alteration of plans. The decision to cancel was precipitated by, “continued public health concerns as well as international travel and government restrictions due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

Originally scheduled to be played on June 8-14 at the St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto (Etobicoke), Ontario with the Islington Golf Club acting as the practice facility. The week was also supposed to include the two concerts, by artists Keith Urban, and the Chainsmokers.

Golf Canada CEO says their focus now will fully be on 2021 with St. George’s and Islington continuing to serve as host for this edition of the championship.

“The RBC Canadian Open has always been a rallying point for Canadian golf and while we share in the crushing disappointment with our fans, players, volunteers and many event partners, our primary responsibility is the safety of our people and our communities,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. “It is now our full intention to push forward together with RBC, the PGA TOUR, the City of Toronto and our host clubs with the goal to bring the 2021 RBC Canadian Open to St. George’s Golf and Country Club with Islington Golf Club as the official practice facility.”

“Our foremost consideration is the health and safety of everyone in our community, including the players, spectators, our staff and volunteers, the media and the thousands of supporters who contribute to the success of our event,” added Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. “The international travel restrictions, required quarantine measures and government mandates were critical factors that contributed to the decision to cancel our event this year. We have no doubt that the incredible momentum we’ve built together with our partners will make the 2021 RBC Canadian Open a world-class experience.”

—

