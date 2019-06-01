Stage Is Set For Excitement At 2019 RBC Canadian Open: Field Nearly Complete

Short of a few exemptions and some qualifiers, the field is almost fully formed at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open after the TOUR’s deadline for entry came and passed on Friday.

The 110th playing of the national championship will take place over the grounds of the historic Hamilton Golf & Country Club this week, June 3-9. It’s reason enough to provide the backdrop for a memorable event, but when you add a field that features many of the top players in the game, bolstered by a major number of notables, and a healthy flock of Canadians, the potential reaches intriguing levels.

This will be the 6th time the Harry Colt design has welcomed the best players in the world and this year, that can truly be said.

“The field is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory and we’re ready to welcome the best players in the world teeing it up at the 110th playing of Canada’s National Open Championship,” said Tournament Director Bryan Crawford. “This year’s championship features a great mix of stars from all around the world, more than 30 combined Major titles and the deepest field of Canadian talent ever to challenge for our National Men’s Open title.”

At the very top, the roster of players playing for (USD) $7.6 million purse in Ancaster is star-studded. Returning to the tournament after missing the cut last year will be now 4-time major champion Brooks Koepka, the #1 ranked player in the world.

Right behind him in the rankings at #2, and back in Canada to defend his 2018 title, is a fan favorite and 20-time tournament winner Dustin Johnson.

Rory McIlroy, #4 in the world, makes his first Canadian appearance and tournament staff were pleased to see the last minute entry by 2017 PGA Champion and World #6, Justin Thomas.

Filling out the list in the notables category includes Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Padraig Harrington, Ryan Palmer, Danny Willett, Jimmy Walker, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell, Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, and Keegan Bradley.

Twenty Canadians…So Far

There are currently twenty Canadians listed in the field, including TOUR winners Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor, Mike Weir. Other Canadians playing on the PGA TOUR, including David Hearn, Ben Silverman, Roger Sloan, and Adam Svensson, will tee it up.

A trio of Canadian National Team members will gain some experience at Hamilton. Receiving spots are Josh Whalen, Joey Savoie, and Chris Crisologo.

Former National Team member and current member of the European Tour, Austin Connelly, is also set to play his third national open.

The foursome filling out the twenty Canadians is Michael Gligic, a winner on the Web.com Tour in 2019; the top-ranked player for 2018 within the PGA of Canada, Marc-Etienne Bussieres, and the winners of two regional qualifiers, Michael Blair of Ancaster and Matthew Anderson of Mississauga.

A few spots remain to be filled that could see more Canadians added. More than four dozen will compete in Monday’s final qualifier at Heron Point Golf Links.

To stay updated on the field follow this link.